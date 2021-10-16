RIPLEY — Ian Cline ran 27 times for 284 yards and four touchdowns in Class AAA No. 12 Greenbrier East’s 42-7 win over Ripley.
Cline’s total is the third-highest in team history. Zayvion Lawson holds the top two spots — 346 versus Musselman and 325 against James Monroe, both in 2015.
Cline’s touchdowns covered 33, 15, 21 and 50 yards. He averaged 10.5 yards per carry.
The Spartans (5-2) will visit Hampshire next Friday. Ripley (1-7) will play at Shady Spring.
First quarter
R: Blake Cummings 6 pass from Ty Stephens (Katie Lawrence kick), 3:53.
GE: Ian Cline 33 run (Noah Dotson kick), 1:27.
Second quarter
GE: Monquelle Davis 15 run (Dotson kick), 11:03.
GE: Bryson Ormsbee 44 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), 9:33.
GE: Cline 15 run (Dotson kick), 6:00.
Third quarter
GE: Cline 21 run (Dotson kick), 1:44.
Fourth quarter
GE: Cline 50 run (Dotson kick), 10:31.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GE: Cline 27-284, Davis 7-29, Lucas McCallister 2-11, Colin Sturgell 2-4, J.T. Spencer 1-(-4); R: Joey Ramsey 16-84, Colton Pepper 2-4, Stephens 5-(-2), Brady Anderson 7-(-10).
PASSING — GE: Davis 5-10-0-67, Gavin Bennett 1-1-0-0; R: Stephens 9-17-2-88.
RECEIVING — GE: Ormsbee 3-54, McCallister 2-13, Jake Pate 1-0; R: Elijah Miller 3-27, Isaih Casto 2-46, Ramsey 2-5, Cummings 1-6, Anderson 1-4.