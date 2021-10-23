ROMNEY — Ian Cline set the Greenbrier East record for rushing yards in a game and head coach Ray Lee picked up his 50th win with the Spartans in a 56-6 victory over Hampshire.
Cline ran 30 times for 357 yards, eclipsing the previous record of 346 set by Zayvion Lawson against Musselman in 2015. Last week Cline ran for 284 yards, fourth all-time at East, in a win at Ripley.
Cline also scored five touchdowns, three in the third quarter as the Class AAA No. 10 Spartans (6-2) turned a 14-0 halftime lead into a 42-0 runaway.
The Spartans ran for 523 yards and held the Trojans (3-5) to minus-6.
East will host Princeton in a key Class AAA battle on Friday.
GE1402814—56
H00066—6
First quarter
GE: Ian Cline 30 run (Noah Dotson kick), 2:19.
GE: Lucas McCallister 18 run (Dotson kick), :41.
Third quarter
GE: Cline 3 run (Dotson kick), 8:18.
GE: Cline 49 run (Dotson kick), 3:18.
GE: Monquelle Davis 6 run (Dotson kick), 2:55.
GE: Cline 2 run (Dotson kick), 1:44.
Fourth quarter
GE: Cline 48 run (Dotson kick), 8:45.
H: Ashton Haslacker 61 pass from Alex Hott (pass failed), 7:11.
GE: Gavin Bennett 7 run (Dotson kick), 1:59.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GE: Cline 30-357, Davis 10-52, Bennett 2-51, McCallister 2-32, C.W. Sturgell 3-27, Carter Hamilton 2-4, Kamon Anderson 1-0; H: Hott 7-4, Haslacker 1-2, Parker Kisner 2-(-5), Jaeden Edwards 3-(-7).
PASSING — GE: Davis 4-6-0-33; H: Hott 22-45-0-211.
RECEIVING — GE: McCallister 3-11, Bryson Ormsbee 1-22; H: Haslacker 12-129, Brennan Brinker 4-32, Caleb Underwood 3-31, Zarver Robinson 2-26, Jonathan Moreland 1-1.