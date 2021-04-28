Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.