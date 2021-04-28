Charleston — Midland Trail shot just 20 percent from the field Wednesday morning in the Class AAA state tournament, falling 63-28 to Nitro in the Charleston Coliseum.
Meghan Gill led Trail with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Emily Dickerson added seven.
Nitro all-stater Bailee Goins led all scorers with 15 points, adding 11 assists and seven rebounds.
"They had one girl on me but they weren't matching up with me the whole time so I went off the dribble to find a teammate to knock down a shot," Goins said.
Nitro advances to the Class AAA semifinals where it will play either North Marion or Hampshire on Friday.
Midland Trail (8-2)
Mia Nuckols 5, Meghan Gill 14, Jolee Stephenson 2, Emily Dickerson 7
Nitro (16-1)
Brooklyn Bowen 7, Taylor Maddox 10, Baylee Goins 15, Emily Lancaster 9, Patricia Ward 8, Danielle Ward 10, Victoria Scarberry 2, Lena Elkins 2
MT: 4 5 5 14 — 28
N: 17 19 18 9 — 63