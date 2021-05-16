Things looked a little odd Sunday afternoon on Dave Barksdale Court at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
It was odd in a good way, though.
Inside the famed dome, friendships were revisited and previous foes became teammates when the 31st annual Scott Brown/Little General Classic made its return after being canceled last year due to Covid restrictions.
In the fast-paced college format that featured 175 shots, the C. Adam Toney Tires/Jan Care Class AAAA all-stars started quick and held off a late comeback from the Mid-State Automotive all-stars to take a 113-103 win.
Greenbrier East head coach and former NBA standout Bimbo Coles led the Class AAAA all-stars this year.
"This was awesome today. You really don't have to do much coaching because these guys know how to play," Coles said. "We were loaded with tons of talent, so the challenge for us was to just give everyone playing time. These kids are the cream of the crop of their teams and they all want to play."
The Class AAAA stars started with an 8-0 run on a dunk by Woodrow Wilson standout Ben Gilliam and five straight points from George Washington star guard Mason Pinkett.
Gilliam, who won the dunk contest prior to the game, also threw down some nice rim-rattlers during the game to spark the Class AAAA stars. The ironic part was the source of the assists. The good looks came from former rivals Bailee Coles and William Gabbert of Greenbrier East.
"It felt good out there today. That was really cool to see two rivals come together," Gilliam said. "It was a little odd, but it worked. Bailee and me are really good friends, but we are competitors. When we played together it just flowed."
While it may have looked odd in person, for Coles there was no hesitation to dump it down to the Woodrow Wilson big man.
"It was really nice to get another chance to play after losing out in regionals. It was really great playing with guys like Ben and all of the guys that we have played against during high school," Coles said. "I knew Ben would finish those passes and that was all that mattered."
After coaching in the intense battles with Woodrow Wilson, Bimbo Coles got the chance to sit back and enjoy the work of the former rivals.
"It is fun now. Those two have competed against each other for seven or eight years going all the way back to middle school," he said. "For those guys to go and out play together, I am sure it was fun for them. It was fun for me to coach (Ben) and not have to go against him."
Mid-State Automotive fell behind by as many as 21 points in the first half before a flurry sparked by Greenbrier West guard Kaiden Pack helped his team cut the lead back to 12 late in the first half.
Pack converted a three-point play off a runner before he stole the inbound pass for another score.
"I love the game of basketball and to get to come out here and play one more time was awesome to me," Pack said. "I knew when I got invited I was going to come out here and have fun, no matter how I played. If your jump shot is not there, your hustle can be there."
Pack used his ability to get to the rim to lead all scorers with 22 points. His output included a spectacular drive in the waning seconds when he went behind his back for a reverse layup through traffic.
"In high school most teams have one really good player and maybe some players that you can take advantage of. Out there today, everybody was good. I was going to dunk it. I think it was Ben that was under the hoop and I should have dunked on him," Pack said playfully. "But, no, I went behind my back and it kinda just came out of nowhere."
Gilliam opened the second half with a steal that he took home for a dunk before Coles hit him for another baseline slam.
A couple of foul line jumpers from Gabbert were followed by an assist from Coles to 3-point sharpshooter Alex Yoakum of George Washinton.
When Yoakum returned the favor to Coles, the Class AAAA stars had pushed the lead back to 20 points.
Trailing again by as many as 23, the Mid-State squad came storming back behind Pack and a couple of triples from PikeView's Kobey Taylor-Williams.
As the clock ticked under eight minutes to play, Pack hit a step-back jumper before a nice wrap-around assist to Taylor-Williams made it a 10-point game.
Using a spin-move to get free, Coles scored on a drive to regain the momentum. He then followed with a drive to draw the defenders, finding Gabbert. Gabbert showed why he was the 3-point champion of the event by nailing the 3 to push the lead back to 15 points.
Charleston Catholic star Aiden Satterfield answered with a spin move of his own for a layup before Shady Spring long-ball specialist Todd Duncan dropped in a deep bomb, cutting the lead back to 10.
Duncan, who will be heading to West Virginia University on a golf scholarship next year, enjoyed every minute of the Scott Brown experience.
"Honestly, I never thought I would actually ever play in this game, but it was an honor to play with some of the best players in the state," Duncan said. "We all just came together as a team and wanted to go out there and have fun. It was fun while it lasted. Both teams scored over 100 points, so it couldn't have been better."
A stickback from Robert C. Byrd's Bryson Lucas cut the lead to eight points, but that would be as close as Mid-State could get in the closing minutes.
The annual game is named in honor of Scott Brown, the late Register-Herald sports writer who passed away from complications associated with diabetes at age 31 in 1996.
He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, where he played one year of basketball. One of his true joys was coaching his sister Shelley’s AAU team, and also rebounding for her as she practiced her shot. Shelley was a first-team all-stater and was part of the inaugural class of 2015 Woodrow Wilson Girls Basketball Hall of Fame.
Putting together the 2021 version of the Scott Brown/Little General was definitely a challenge for tournament director and former Mountain State University head coach Bob Bolen and his staff, just one week removed from the state high school basketball tournament.
"I thought it was a tremendous basketball game today. Seven days is a really quick turnaround to put a game like this together," Bolen said. "After 31 years of this game, you don't get many kids say no. Everyone wants to play. I thought we were able to pick some really good players and I thought it was a great turnout, especially for a May basketball game."
Mid-State Automotive All-Stars
Gavin Kennedy 6, Todd Duncan 9, Bryson Lucas 11, Zion Suddeth 8, Aiden Satterfield 15, Peyton Adams 3, Kaiden Pack 22, Ethan Blackburn 5, Kaden Cutlip 5, Kobey Taylor-Roberts 15, Zach Bolen 4. Totals: 39-85 14-15 103.
C. Adam Toney Tires/Jan-Care Ambulance All-Stars
Ben Gilliam 15, William Gabbert 12, Mason Pinkett 10, Bailee Coles 13, Alex Yoakum 15, Ryan Hurst 7, Jake Hogsett 3, Ethan Parsons 7, Lay Lay Wilburn 6, K.K. Siebert 2, Palmer Riggio 9, Jack Bifano 14.. Totals:
MSA: 43 60 — 103
CAJ: 56 57 — 113
3-point goals: MSA: 11 (Kennedy 2, Duncan 2, Adams, Pack, Blackburn, Cutlip, Taylor-Williams 3), CAJ: 12 (Gabbert 2, Pinkett 2, Coles, Yoakum 3, Hurst, Hogsett, Riggio, Bifano). Fouled out: none