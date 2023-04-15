After the first quarter, it looked like the Team Jan-Care all-stars were going to run away with the girls version of the Scott Brown/Little General Classic.
Then their Chick-fil-A counterparts made them work for it over the next 30 minutes.
Jan-Care, made up of the state’s top Class AAAA players, was able to hold off Chick-fil-A and overcome Anna Young’s MVP performance just enough for a 90-85 win Saturday at Shady Spring High School.
Jan-Care won the game, but Young commanded the spotlight. The Class A first-team all-stater from Pendleton County finished with a game-high 34 points — seemingly every one crucial — and six rebounds.
She was 6-of-10 from 3-point range and 13-of-19 from the floor overall in running away with the Most Valuable Player trophy.
“It meant a lot and I’m doing that for my hometown as well,” Young said. “I’m proud to represent Pendleton County.”
“I don’t want to say she put Pendleton on the map, but she made everybody go to the atlas and see where it’s at,” Chick-fil-A coach Chad Meador said. “I told her before the game, ‘Everybody’s calling you Anna (rhymes with banana), but they don’t know. But by the end of the night, they better know that your name is Anna (rhymes with sauna).’ And she did that for sure.”
Jan-Care was leading 27-13 early in the second quarter when Chick-fil-A — a combination of all-stars from the remaining three classifications — was able to get going. Young had a lot to do with that, scoring seven of her 11 first-half points during a 15-5 run that narrowed the 14-point deficit down to 32-28.
“It took us a while to find our rhythm,” Meador said. “In an all-star game, outside of Wyoming East (a team he is familiar with as head coach at Summers County), you’re not going to have anybody that’s played together. It took a while to find our rhythm, but once we did we finally got cooking.”
Jan-Care kept finding ways to pull away. An 8-2 run pushed the lead back to double digits until a 3-pointer by Avery Childers cut it to nine.
A deuce by Autumn Bane with 9.8 seconds on the clock sent Jan-Care to a 47-33 halftime lead.
Chick-fil-A then really turned things up. Another 14-point deficit dissipated, this time a 12-2 run making it 49-45 at the 6:53 mark of the third.
“We went on a short little run there,” Young said. “I think I had two or three back-to-back and that got us going and we started running the floor better.”
Young did indeed score three straight baskets, including a 3-pointer, during the run. And it was a deep 3-pointer by Sydney Baird that made it a four-point game.
Jan-Care did all it could to withstand the Chick-fil-A charge. Chick-fil-A got within a point at 53-52 on a shot by Young before Jayda Allie banked in a 3. But two straight baskets by Taylor Maddox allowed Chick-fil-A to tie it at 56-56, and later a layup by McKennan Hall on a nice bounce pass feed from Adyson Hines gave them their first lead, 58-57 with 2:05 left in the period.
Jan-Care outscored Chick-fil-A 5-1 in the final 1:33, including Bane’s 3-pointer to reclaim the lead, and Emily Sharkey’s driving layup at the buzzer made the score 62-59 after three.
And then the back-and-forth commenced. There were three ties and six lead changes in the final period.
Young had 14 points in those final 10 minutes, including four 3-pointers. Two of them helped her team reclaim the lead, the second at 77-76 after Jan-Care had erased a one-point deficit and scored eight consecutive points to go ahead 76-69.
Young averaged 28.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game this season. She also sank 87 3-pointers.
She left a definite impression on Meador.
“I read some stuff on her. I never watched her play,” he said. “I don’t care who you play, if you score a lot of points, you’ve got something going for you.”
Chick-fil-A went ahead 79-76, but a 3-pointer by Woodrow Wilson’s Keanti Thompson eventually put Jan-Care back on top to stay, 82-79 with 3:13 to play.
“We might have relaxed a little bit when we got the early lead,” Jan-Care head coach Bo Miller said. “Those girls kept playing on their side and came back and played hard. They’re good players. That’s why they’re here. I thought we had some good players step up in the end. It was a fun game.”
“That’s what makes it fun,” Allie said of the Chick-fil-A comeback. “We made a run in the first quarter but their defense adjusted to it and we had to adjust to their defense.”
Jan-Care was led in scoring by Lindsay Bechtel and Allie, both with 17. Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bane finished with 10 points.
Chick-fil-A got 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Baird. Childers added 11 points.
“What a game,” Meador said. “What a game to coach in, what a great opportunity for these girls. We had some great performances.”
Allie, a first-team all-stater at Cabell Midland, impressed the crowd with three consecutive deep 3-pointers in the first quarter.
But there were a few people in the gym already familiar with her ability.
Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors, seated in the front row, saw Allie hit 8 of 9 and lead the Knights to a 58-55 win over his team in February. And on Saturday, she was coached by Miller, the head coach at Spring Valley who of course knew all too well of Allie’s range.
She finished 5-of-10 from 3, prompting a friendly joke from Miller about the ones she didn’t make.
“I said, ‘Hey, you didn’t miss that many against me in three years,’” he said with a smile.
But another person in attendance is so impressed by Allie that he convinced her to come play for him next season.
WVU Tech head coach Roger Hodge was watching the game with assistant coach Ashley Brown and longtime friend John O’Neal. Allie announced this week that she has committed to the Golden Bears.
She will join her sister Rylee, who emerged late this past season as one of Hodge’s top performers.
“That was really a big part of my decision, being able to play with my sister for the next four years,” Allie said. “It really feels like home there.”
Allie is joined by University’s Sharkey as a WVU Tech commit. Sharkey had six points and three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench.
It should come as no surprise that Baird won the 3-point shootout, beating Sharkey 18-14 in the final after sinking 20 in the first round.
First, there is of course her reputation. The Webster County guard is a three-time first-team all-stater and is the school’s all-time leading scorer — boys or girls — with 2,510 points.
But she’s also done this before.
Baird’s 3-point win on Saturday was her third this season. She won the title at the Little Kanawha Conference Tournament in February and then added a second at the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis West Virginia vs. Ohio All-Star Classic two weeks ago.
Chick-fil-A
Anna Young 13 2-2 34, Colleen Lookabill 0 0-0 0, Sydney Baird 7 0-0 18, Liv Meador 0 1-2 1, Adyson Hines 2 0-2 4, Natalie Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Trista Lester 0 0-0 0, Taylor Maddox 2 0-2 4, Kayley Bane 2 1-2 5, Avery Childers 4 1-4 11, McKennan Hall 3 0-0 6. Totals: 34-71 5-14 85.
Jan-Care
Gabby Reep 4 0-0 8, Mia Henkins 1 0-0 3, Cadence Stewart 4 0-0 11, Lindsay Bechtel 6 4-6 17, Jayda Allie 6 0-0 17, Keanti Thompson 3 1-2 8, Emily Sharkey 2 1-2 6, Lataja Creasey 1 0-0 2, Kate Hawkins 1 2-3 4, Kylie Conner 0 0-0 0, Autumn Bane 3 1-2 10, Alana McKenzie 1 2-2 4. Totals: 32-82 11-17 90.
CFA 13 20 26 26 — 85
JC 26 21 15 28 — 90
Three-point goals — CFA: 12-32 (Young 6, Baird 4, Childers 2); JC: 15-43 (Henkins, Stewart 3, Bechtel, Allie 5, Thompson, Sharkey, Bane 3). Rebounds — CFA: 47 (Baird 8); JC: 44 (Stewart 6). Assists — CFA: 15 (Baird, Lester 3); JC: 20 (Henkins, Thompson 4). Steals — CFA: 6 (Hall 2); JC: 11 (Thompson, Hawkins 3). Total fouls — CFA: 16, JC: 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
