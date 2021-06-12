CHARLESTON — The Class AAA 400s and 3200s in the WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships were contested on Friday night, with no area placers.
The triple-A portion of the meet concluded on Saturday, and the highlight for area teams was a bang-bang, second-place finish for the Woodrow Wilson boys in the shuttle hurdle relay as the meet neared its conclusion.
Musselman just nipped the Flying Eagles in the shuttles, a race whose state meet record of 55.86 seconds goes all the way back to 1982 and is held by a Beckley quartet that featured current Woodrow Wilson boys head coach Steve Kidd. On Saturday, the Applemen — racing in the same section as Woodrow — clocked 58.31, while Beckley crossed in 58.36 and Riverside was third in 58.52.
"We came close to getting that daggone thing," said Kidd.
"I was hoping that we won; we worked hard all year around, trying to break the record and fight through it," said Woodrow Wilson anchor leg Jacobe Harville, who was joined on the squad by teammates Hezekyiah Creasy, Keynan Cook and Ty'lai Kimball. "We fell short at the end.
"Everybody ran to 100 percent, as fast as we could."
The Flying Eagles unit overcame injuries to various personnel as the season progressed and was poised to seek out a state championship, Harville said. "We gave it all, all we could."
Other placers included:
l For the Oak Hill girls, Kiya Babkirk finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.69).
l The Beckley girls got a sixth-place effort from Kyndall Ince in the long jump (15 feet, 8 1/2 inches).
l Lanty Rose gave the Greenbrier East boys a sixth-place finish in the high jump (5-8).
l Class AAA team champions were the Jefferson girls and the Parkersburg boys.
The Jefferson girls scored 87 points, and runner-up Morgantown tallied 77. Oak Hill scored two and Woodrow Wilson one.
For the boys, Parkersburg won with 110 points, and runner-up Wheeling Park scored 81. Beckley scored eight and Greenbrier East one.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @gb_scribe