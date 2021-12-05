120621 North South Volleyball 4.jpg

(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Elysia Salon attacks for the Class AAA Allstars as they play against the Class AA South Allstars Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The North-South Volleyball Classic was held Sunday at Woodrow Wilson High School. Here are the results:

AAA South 4-1 (Champs)

Beat AAA North, AA North, A South, A North
Lost to AA South,

AAA North 4-1 (Runner-up)
Beat AA North, AA South, A North, A South
Lost to AAA South

A North 3-2
Beat AA North, AA South, A South
Lost to AAA North, AAA South

AA South 3-2
Beat AAA South, AA North, A South
Lost to AAA North, A North

A South 1-4
Beat AA North
Lost to AAA South, AAA North, AA South, A North

AA North 0-5
Lost to AAA North, AAA South, AA South, A North, A South

