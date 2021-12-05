The North-South Volleyball Classic was held Sunday at Woodrow Wilson High School. Here are the results:
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Independence's Kyra Davis, middle, attacks for the Class AA South Allstars Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Shady Spring's Peydon Smith chases down a ball for the Class AA South Allstars Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Shady Spring's Peydon Smith dives to make a dig for the Class AA South Allstars Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Elysia Salon attacks for the Class AAA Allstars as they play against the Class AA South Allstars Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Shady Spring's Kelsie Dangerfield, left, attacks for the Class AA South Allstars Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) North/South Allstars action Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) North/South Allstars action Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) North/South Allstars action Sunday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson High School.
AAA South 4-1 (Champs)
Beat AAA North, AA North, A South, A North
Lost to AA South,
AAA North 4-1 (Runner-up)
Beat AA North, AA South, A North, A South
Lost to AAA South
A North 3-2
Beat AA North, AA South, A South
Lost to AAA North, AAA South
AA South 3-2
Beat AAA South, AA North, A South
Lost to AAA North, A North
A South 1-4
Beat AA North
Lost to AAA South, AAA North, AA South, A North
AA North 0-5
Lost to AAA North, AAA South, AA South, A North, A South