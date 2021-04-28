Charleston — Karlie Denham poured in 29 points as North Marion rolled to an 80-47 victory over Hampshire in the Class AAA quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at the Charleston Colisseum.
The Huskies forced 30 turnovers in the win, posting their fifth consecutive state tournament victory in the process.
Ellen Keaton led Hampshire with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
North Marion advances to the semifinals where it will face Nitro.
Hampshire (11-5)
Hannah Ault 3, Ellen Keaton 20, Izzy Blomquist 4, Gracie Fields 8, Keyara Heatwole 2, Liz Pryor Jaleah Heatwole 1
North Marion (14-0)
Karlie Denham 29, emma Freels 12, Olivia Toland 16, Adryan Stemple 5, Katlyn Carson 8, Kennedy Beaty 2, Sidney Megna 2, Brooklynn Markley 2, Taylor Kerere 4
H: 11 8 17 11 — 47
NM: 27 19 25 9 — 80
3-point goals — H: 4 (Ault, Keaton, Fields 2); NM: 8 (Denham 4, Freels 1, Toland 2, Stemple 1). Fouled Out — None.