Charleston — Zion Blevins scored 18 points as two-time reigning champion Chapmanville defeated Clay County 46-38 Tuesday morning in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Clay trailed Chapmanville 11-5 in the first quarter but took the lead at halftime after holding Chapmanville to just two points in the second.
The Tigers outscored Clay in the final two quarters to advance to the semis.
Curtis Litton led Clay with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Chapmanville will play the winner of Williamstown/Moorfield on Friday at 1 p.m.
Chapmanville (9-6)
Colton Craddock 8, Zion Blevins 18, Devon Workman 7, Isaiah Smith 2, Brody Dalton 9, Hunter Jeffrey 2
Clay County (12-4)
Grant Trajeski 2, Tanner Faulkner 12, Colton Pritt 3, Curtis Litton 15, Ethan Burkhammer 6
C: 11 2 12 21 — 46
CC: 5 11 7 15 — 38
3-point goals — C: 3 ( Workman 1, Dalton 20; CC: 3 ( Faulkner 1, Pritt 1, Litton 1). Fouled Out — None.