Charleston — Jayla Wiseman scored 16 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as Williamstown survived a late rally from Frankfort to advance to the Class AA semifinals, winning 50-45 Tuesday morning in the Charleston Coliseum.
Frankfort's Marie Perdew led all scorers with 18 points, but neither team shot the ball well with Frankfort shooting 32 percent from the floor and Williamstown coming in behind at 31 percent.
Frankfort won the turnover battle 19-12 and took 15 more shots, but lost the battle at the free throw line as Williamstown nailed 17 of its 21 attempts while Frankfort finished 4-of-8.
Williamstown advances to the semifinals where it will play the winner of Parkersburg Catholic/Ravenswood.
Frankfort (14-4)
Izzy Layton 6, Larae Grove 4, Arin Lease 6, Halley Smith 11, Marie Perdew 18
Williamstown (17-3)
Lakyn Joy 12, Georgie Inman 9, Nicole Reynolds 5, Jayla Wiseman 16, Sophie Folwell 7, Maybree Rinard 1
F: 6 12 13 14 — 50
W: 13 16 7 14 — 45
3-point goals — F: 5 (Grove 1, Smith 2, Perdew 2); W: 7 (Joy 3, Inman 1, Reynolds 1, Wiseman 1, Folwell 1). Fouled Out — F: Lease