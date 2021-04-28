Charleston — Petersburg received a balanced scoring effort as it survived a late Charleston Catholic surge to win 49-46 in the Class AA state quarterfinals Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Charleston Catholic's Sydney Bolles led all scorers with 19 points despite missing a chunk of the first half in foul trouble.
Petersburg moves on to the Class AA semifinals where it will play the winner of Wednesday night's Wyoming East/Mingo Central match up.
Charleston Catholic (9-5)
Claire Mullen 4, Annie Cimino 4, Elizabeth Rushworth 4, Sydney Bolles 19, Hannah Rahin 14, Katherine Skinner 1
Petersburg (15-1)
Mackenzie Kitzmiller 4, Kym Minnich 11, Kayla Lantz 9, Jenna Burgess 5, Mickala Taylor 5, Kennedy Kaposy 8, Braylee Corbin 7
CC: 11 16 6 13 — 46
P: 9 19 17 4 — 49
3-point goals — CC: 0; P: 2 (Kitzmiller 1, Taylor 1). Fouled Out — P: Burgess.