Charleston — Williamstown survived a furious comeback from Poca Saturday afternoon to claim the Class AA state championship 50-47 in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Leading by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, Williamstown saw its advantage dwindle to two points at the midway point of the fourth quarter, but never yielded it.
University of Virginia commit Isaac McKneely led Poca with 12 points but struggled from the floor, connecting on just four of his 22 field goal attempts.
Williamstown's Sam Cremeans led all scorers with 20 points.
Williamstown's Cremeans, Baylor Haught and Xavier Caruthers, Poca's Ethan Payne and McKneely, Ritchie County's Ethan Haught and Charleston Catholic's Zion Suddeth and Aiden Satterfield were named to the Class AA all-tournament team.
Poca (13-5)
Toby Payne 2, Isaac McKneely 12, Kambel Meeks 9, Ethan Payne 12, Jackson Toney 10, Jordan Wolfe 2
Williamstown (17-1)
Gavin Bosgraf 7, Sam Cremeans 20, Baylor Haught 7, Xavier Caruthers 14, Alex Irvin 2
P: 4 5 19 19 — 47
W: 13 15 12 10 — 50
3-point field goals — P: 6 (McKneely 2, Meeks 2, Toney 2); W: 8 (Bosgraf 1, Creemans 4, Haught 1, Caruthers 2). Fouled Out — None.