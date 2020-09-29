For the first time in 6 1/2 months, high school postseason events were held in West Virginia.
Golf regionals were played throughout the state on Monday, and berths to next week’s state tournament were earned. It was the first postseason play since the girls basketball state tournament was postponed on March 12.
Two Region 3 golf tournaments were held in the area.
In Class AA, Shady Spring senior Todd Duncan was low medalist for the second straight year, and this time the Tigers joined him as champion. Shady shot an overall team score of 239, paced by Duncan’s 1-over 73, to claim the region championship.
He will be joined by Tanner Vest (83), Jordy Townley (88) and Hayden Wood (99) at the state tournament Oct. 6-7 on the Speidel Course at Wheeling’s Oglebay Park. Duncan will be looking to defend his state championship.
Duncan shot a 65 last season under vastly different conditions. Last year the course at Grandview had been baked by unseasonably hot and dry weather. This year’s round was played on a rainy day.
Herbert Hoover (245) was the runner-up and also will compete at the state tournament.
Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook (78) and Wyoming East’s Logan Miller (80) qualified as individuals. Cook finished runner-up at the West Virginia girls invitational on Sept. 1.
In Class A, Midland Trail’s Indy Eades tied for low medalist honors with an 82 at Pipestem Resort to qualify for the state tournament. He was the only area Class A golfer to qualify. The other individual berth went to Charleston Catholic’s Evan Sayre, who also shot 82.
Pocahontas County won the team championship with a score of 268. Junior David Gibb led the Warriors with an 84. He is joined by Hadden Mick (87), Ben Dunz (97) and Michael Kane (102).
Webster County finished with a team score of 285 to finish runner-up for the second straight year.
The Class AAA Region 3 berths will be decided today at Lewisburg Elks. Local teams competing will be Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill and Greenbrier East. The Spartans will be trying for a second straight region championship.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played Monday at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. However, because Kanawha County is still orange on the Covid-19 map, officials ruled that the tournament could not be played there.
PREP GOLF
Region 3 results
Class AA
at Grandview
Team scores
1. Shady Spring 239, 2. Herbert Hoover 245, 3. Westside 258, 4. Nicholas County 265, 5. Wyoming East 271, 6. Independence 290, 7. Liberty 492.
No team score: Bluefield, PikeView
Individual results (top 3 scores count)
SS: Todd Duncan 73, Tanner Vest 78, Jordy Townley 88, Hayden Wood 99
HH: Max Bowen 77, Bryson Beaver 83, Sam Phillips 85, Sawyer Osbourn 86
W: Kerri-Anne Cook 78, Tanner Walls 83, Jacob Cochran 97, Amelia Muscari 110
NC: Ben Marsh 81, Hunter Groves 89, Andrew Triplett 95, Jonathan Cook 103
WE: Logan Miller 80, Conner Hall 90, Caleb Simmons 101, Brady Biggs 118
I: Andy Lester 93, Zach Smith 97, Cody Blake 100, Ema Lilly 117
L: Carson Turner 147, Duke Davis 168, Saul Goldsberry 177
B: Gavin Lail 96
PV: Jakeb Coalson 93, David Brockman 114
Champion Shady Spring and runner-up Herbert Hoover advance to the state tournament Oct. 6-7 on the Speidel Course at Wheeling's Oglebay Park. Todd Duncan of Shady Spring was the medalist with a 73. Westside's Kerri-Ann Cook (78) and Wyoming East's Logan Miller (80) qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
Class A
at Pipestem
Team scores
1. Pocahontas County 268, 2. Webster County 285, 3. Summers County 289, 4. Midland Trail 291, 5. Charleston Catholic 303, 6. Richwood 344, 7. River View 348, 8. Greater Beckley Christian 350, 9. Mount View 425
No team score: Greenbrier West, Montcalm
Individual results (top 3 scores count)
PC: David Gibb 84, Hadden Mick 87, Ben Dunz 97, Michael Kane 102
WC: Sydney Baird 85, Zac Carpenter 99, Reese Williams 101, Colton Short 103
SC: Ashton Basham 91, Sean Cooper 99, Michael Sprague 99, Peyton Miller 102
MT: Indy Eades 82, Peyton Sheaves 104, Griffen Nickell 105, Bo Persinger 106
CC: Evan Sayre 82, Jake Jordan 107, Conner Mayhorn 114, Andrew Strickland 121
R: Josh Dudley 111, Joseph Castro 115, Josh Keffer 118, Aiden Miller 121
RV: Brayden Cline 103, Caleb Kennedy 106, Dylan Lester 139, Gabe Lester 148
GBC: Ezra Drumheller 102, Braylon Arvon 110, Landon Rose 138, Dillon Ewing 147
MV: Ashlyn Richardson 105, Lonnie Osborne 157, Austin Belcher 163
GW: Ethan O'Dell 101
M: Hunter Anton 104, Dalton Hall 152
Champion Pocahontas County and runner-up Webster County advance to the state tournament Oct. 6-7 on the Speidel Course at Wheeling's Oglebay Park. Midland Trail's Indy Eades (82) was the low medalist and qualified as an individual. Also shooting 82 was Charleston Catholic's Evan Sayre.