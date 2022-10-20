On Thursday at Westside High in Clear Fork, Class AA and A cross country teams and individuals punched their tickets to the state meet out of Region 3 races.
In Class AA, team winners were the Shady Spring girls (39 points) and the PikeView boys (45 points). In the latter race, the Panthers nipped runner-up Shady Spring (46 points).
In Class A, taking home the team hardware were the Charleston Catholic girls (23 points) and the Charleson Catholic boys (17 points).
Individual Region 3 champions on the day included:
• Class AA girls — Natalie Barr, Nicholas County, 20:26.3
• Clas AA boys — Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring, 17:11.5
• Class A girls — Bella Boggs, Charleston Catholic, 20:34.9
• Class A boys — Isaac Collins, Charleston Catholic, 18:12.5
— Steve Keenan
