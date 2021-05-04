Charleston — Caleb May scored 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting as Tug Valley beat Cameron 69-55 Tuesday afternoon in the Class A quarterfinals in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Cameron's Cole Burkett and Trevor Beresford each scored 13 points in the loss. Ethan Colegrove pitched in 15 points for the Panthers in the win.
Tug will play Pendleton County Thursday at 11:15 a.m.on Thursday for a spot in the Class A championship.
Cameron (11-3)
Logan Burkett 6, Conner Powell 8, Cole Brukett 13, Trevor Beresford 13, Connor Howard 5, Colson Wichterman 4, Lance Hartley 2, Austin Day 4
Tug Valley (14-2)
Justin Hall 6, Caleb May 32, Ian Reed 8, Easton Davis 8, Ethan Colegrove 15
C: 15 10 14 16 — 55
TV: 10 18 15 25 — 69
3-point goals — C: 5 (Burkett 2, Powell 2, Howard 1); TV: 2 (May 2). Fouled Out — C: Beresford.