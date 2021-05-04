Charleston — Austin Ball scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading Man past Tucker County 74-34 Tuesday evening in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Hillbillies exploded for 32 points in the third quarter and scored 26 total points off of 27 turnovers.
Tucker was led in scoring by Zach Colebank who netted 16 on the evening.
Man will play the winner Webster County/Clay-Battelle on Thursday at 7:15.
Tucker County (12-6)
Gus Mullenax 2, Ashton Lycliter 10, Trenton Wilfong 3, Zach Colebank 16, Dominick Mullenax 1, Blake Anderson 2
Man (14-2)
Peyton Adams 11, Ryan Cozart 3, Austin Ball 27, Caleb Blevins 3, Jackson Tackett 10, Jeremiah Harless 2, Christian Toler 15, Jacob Walls 2, Justin Grimmett 1
TC: 10 10 7 7 — 34
M: 14 18 32 10 — 74