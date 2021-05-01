Charleston — Kaylea Baisden poured in 25 points and dished nine assists while Makayla May added 15 points and 11 rebounds as Tug Valley cruised to the Class A title Saturday morning in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Trailing 12-11 after the first quarter, the Panthers outscored the Dragons 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead into the break.
Tug gradually added to that lead throughout the second half, outscoring Cameron in each of the final two frames.
Ashlynn Van Tassell led Cameron with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.
Tug's Baisden and May, Cameron's Lilli Neely, Kenzie Clutter and Van Tassell, Calhoun County's Josie Montgomery, Tucker County's Macy Helmick and Webster County's Sydney Baird made the Class A all-tournament team.