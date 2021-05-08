Charleston — Man rallied from a four-point deficit Saturday morning, snapping Pendleton County's 40-game winning streak with a 43-36 victory in the Class A title game in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Man's Austin Ball led all scorers with 20 points, the final two coming on a ferocious two-handed slam dunk after a Peyton Adams steal dashed Pendleton's final gasp.
Pendleton's Tanner Townsend scored 13, while Bailey Thompson added eight points to go along with 11 rebounds.
The Class A all-tournament members were Webster County's Rye Gadd, Pendleton County's Josh Alt, Bailey Thompson and Tanner Townsend, Man's Caleb Blevins, Jackson Tackett, Auston Ball and Peyton Adams and Tug Valley's Caleb May.
Pendleton County (17-1)
Tanner Townsend 13, Bailey Thompson 8, Isaiah Gardiner 5, Taylor Wilmer 2, Josh Alt 8
Man (16-2)
Peyton Adams 6, Austin Ball 20, Caleb Blevins 4, Jackson Tackett 11, Ryan Cozart 2
PC: 11 8 7 10 — 36
M: 6 12 11 14 — 43
3-point goals — PC: 3 (Townsend 3); M: 0. Fouled Out — None.