A day after Class AAA state track and field qualifiers were determined, Class A took its turn on Thursday.
The Region 3 meet was held at Woodrow Wilson’s Pete Culicerto Track. Here are some highlights from the night.
The top three spots in the girls 3200 went to winner Arabella Boggs of Charleston Catholic (12:30.53), Katie Collins of James Monroe and Sarah Turner of Summers County. The boys spots went to champion Austin Wright of Webster County (11:17.40), Samuel Keeney of Midland Trail and Dakota Pettry of Summers County.
Charleston Catholic’s Gabrielle Custer won the girls 400 with a time of 1:04.15. James Monroe’s Ava Dunlap was second, and third was Mary Rushworth of Charleston Catholic. Winning the boys 400 was Braydie Carr of James Monroe (52.07), followed by Caleb Williams of Richwood and William Jackson of James Monroe.
The Charleston Catholic team of Boggs, Callie Bowman, Claire Smith and Rushworth won the girls 4x800 relay (11.26). Second was James Monroe and third was Greenbrier West. The Irish boys also won, the team consisting of Raymond Keith, Mateo Lee, Ewan Becher and William Barton (9:25.27). James Monroe was second and Webster County third.
Hannah Sullivan of Charleston Catholic was the girls 100 high hurdles champion with a time of 17.07. Second was Jessica Armstrong of Pocahontas County, and Charleston Catholic’s Palmer Brown was third. The boys 110 high hurdles winner was Greenbrier West’s Isaac Agee (15.82). He was followed by Peyton Amos of Webster County and Brandon Poticher of Greenbrier West.
Summers County’s Abby Persinger won the girls 100 (13.10). Mia Lough of Charleston Catholic was second and Barclay had her second top-three finish. On the boys side, Carr became a double winner with a time of 11.6. In second was Kyle McMillion of Webster County and Cruz Testerman of Summers County was third.
Charleston Catholic took the win in the girls 4x200 (Sullivan, Rushworth, Brown and Sarah Rahin) with a time of 1:55.71. James Monroe was second and Pocahontas County third. The Webster County boys won the event (Isaac Cutlip, McMillion, Bryson Lee and Logan Vandevender) with a time of 1:36.51. They were followed by Pocahontas County and James Monroe.
Charleston Catholic took the top two spots in the girls 1600. Boggs was first (5:540.18) and Custer second. In third was Baylee Jarrett of Richwood. Same thing in the boys race — Irish teammates Hunter Perry (4:57.38) and Barton were 1-2. Pettry was third.
The girls 300 hurdles winner was Charleston Catholic’s Hannah Fisher (50.04). Armstrong was second and Sullivan third. Cutlip was the boys winner, followed by Caleb Williams and Agee.
The James Monroe foursome of Mahayla Steele, Maggie Boroski, Sadie Mann and Maija Kubes won the girls 4x100 (54.30). Behind them were Charleston Catholic and Summers County. Pocahontas County (Max O’Ganian, Ryan Halterman, Brycen Carroll and Jax Osborne) won the boys event (46.67). James Monroe was second and Webster County third.
The Charleston Catholic girls swept the 800, with Custer winning in 2:32.98. Boggs was second and Fisher third. The boys winner was Matthew Thomas of Greenbrier West (2:05.84). Charleston Catholic teammates Perry and Barton were second and third.
The girls 200 was won by Barclay in a time of 27.95. Lough was second and Boroski third. Carr took his third win of the day in the boys 200 (23.78). Testerman was second and McMillion third.
Charleston Catholic (Sullivan, Fisher, Custer and Brown) won the girls shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.82). James Monroe was second. Greenbrier West (Roy Loudermilk, Poticher, Randy Keener and Agee) won the boys race in a time of 1:03.91. Webster County was second and Pocahontas County third.
The Charleston Catholic girls (Rushworth, Bowman, Rahin and Brown) won the 4x400 (4:33.63). Second was Pocahontas County and third was James Monroe. The boys race was won by Pocahontas County (Ryan Halterman, Carroll, Mason Solliday and O’Ganian) at 3:41.70. James Monroe was second and Charleston Catholic third.
The girls shot put was swept by James Monroe, led by winner Ava Pitzer (30-10). Adyson Hines was second and Aliyah Clarkson third. Pocahontas County went 1-2 on the boys side. Logan Wimer won it with a toss of 43-2.5, and Waylon Lucabaugh was second. In third was Ayden Clutter of Webster County.
Chloe Cox of Richwood won the girls discus at 100 feet, 9 inches. Meagan Poticher of Greenbrier West was second and Brianna Cochran of Pocahontas County was third. The boys winner was Todd Perry of Midland Trail (110-9.5). Rhyan Eerenberg of Summers County was second and Gage Bender of Webster County was third.
Lough won the girls long jump with a leap of 15-6. Richwood teammates Jarrett and Adrianna Miller were second and third. Richwood’s Aiden Miller won the boys long jump with a distance of 20-3. Amos was second and Richwood’s Ian Crowder third.
Carlee Dillard of Richwood won the girls high jump with a height of 5-6. Boroski was second, Cox third and James Monroe’s Aleigha Hill fourth. Miller picked up his second win with a boys high jump winning effort of 5-10. Webster teammates Peyton and Caleb Amos were second and third and James Monroe’s Peyton Gardenier was fourth.
On Wednesday, Miller went to the Class AAA meet and qualified in the state pole vault with a height of 10-0.
Charleston Catholic won the girls team championship with 195 points. James Monroe was second with 150.
Webster County was the boys team champion with 136 points. In second was James Monroe with 99.
The Class AA Region 3 meet will be held at Woodrow Wilson on Friday. Competing teams will be Bluefield, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East. Field events will begin at 4 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.
