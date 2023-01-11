MATEWAN — Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central trailed by two to start the fourth quarter and came back for a 37-36 win over No. 1 Wyoming East on Wednesday.
The Warriors (8-2) had defeated the Miners 57-40 for their only loss on Dec. 22.
Addie Smith led Mingo (9-1) with 18 points.
East got nine from Cadee Blackburn and eight each from Maddie Clark, Kayley Bane and Abby Russell.
The Warriors will visit Bluefield Friday at 7 p.m.
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 2, Maddie Clark 8, Kayley Bane 8, Abby Russell 8, Cadee Blackburn 9, Gabby Cameron 1.
Mingo Central
Alyssa Davis 6, Dalaney Grimmett 2, Madisyn Curry 2, Addie Smith 18, Jenna Sparks 4, Bella Hall 5.
WE 9 3 13 11 — 36
MC 9 4 10 14 — 37
Three-point goals — WE: 3 (Russell, Blackburn 2); MC: 1 (Smite). Fouled out — MC: Sparks.
