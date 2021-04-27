Charleston — For the fourth time this season, Cameron defeated rival Madonna, advancing to the Class A quarterfinals with a 42-24 win Tuesday afternoon in the Charleston Coliseum.
Ashlynn Van Tassell led the way fro Cameron with 14 points while Vanessa Alatis scored eight for Madonna.
Neither team shot the ball well with Madonna shooting 19 percent from the floor and Cameron 25.
The Lady Dragons advance to Thursday's semifinal where they'll face Calhoun County at 11:15 a.m.
Madonna (9-9)
Anna Backel 3, Jazzy Melnyk 7, Vanessa Alatis 8, Alaina Moore 2, Marianna Martinez 2, Miranda Sole 1, Casey Yacos 1
Cameron (17-1)
Kenzie Clutter 4, Reagan Gray 4, Lili Neely 9, Ashlynn Van Tassell 14, Gracie Carter 3, Aubre Cain-Loy 8
M: 6 6 5 7 — 24
C: 10 8 9 15 — 42
3-point goals — M: 2 (Melnyk 1, Alatis 1), C: 5 (Neely 2, Carter 1, Cain-Loy 2). Fouled Out — M: Backel.