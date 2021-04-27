Charleston — Tug Valley's Kaylea Baisden rewrote the girls state tournament record book, canning nine 3-pointers in Tug's 67-24 win over Pendleton County in the Class A state basketball tournament Tuesday evening in the Charleston Coliseum.
Baisden hit five of her nine 3-pointers in the opening quarter and had six at halftime. She canned the final three in the third quarter and finished the game with 33 points.
"I didn't think much about it until the end," Baisden said.
"She goes on those streaks where she hits a lot," Tug Valley head coach Clyde Farley said. "We really don't think much about it. We just set our offense and it doesn't matter. Wherever you catch it you're allowed to shoot it."
Baisden's record is across all classes, breaking the one set by Hunting St. Joe's Paige Shy in the 2019 title game against Parkersburg Catholic.
Tug advances to the semifinals where it will play the winner of Tuesday night's game between Webster County and Tucker County.
Pendleton County (6-5)
Ana Young 9, Brooke Walls 4, Mariah Huffman 2, Brandy Bowers 8, Kinzley Hartman 1
Tug Valley (13-2)
Kaylea Baisden 33, Autumn Hall 1, Alyssa Newsome 8, Audrey Evans 15, Makayla May 5, Haley Gillman 3, Kristin Fields 2
PC: 4 5 9 6 — 24
TV: 24 14 22 7 — 67
3-point goals — PC: 1 (Young); TV: 14 (Baisden 9, Evans 4, Gillman 1). Fouled Out — None.