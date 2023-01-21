Greenbrier West came away with a little bit of county pride and a whole lot of learning.
As the only Class A team in an otherwise triple-A quad, the Cavaliers went 1-2 Saturday afternoon at Greenbrier West. The day, however, wasn’t a wash.
“You don’t think it’s different, but it is,” Cavaliers coach Jeremy Tincher said. “What we typically run into is our kids are not as big and strong as the triple-A kids. I like to sprinkle in triple-As every couple weeks where we can, just so our kids can figure out how to go beat a kid that’s a little bigger and a little stronger than they are. I think it’s very beneficial. It’s always kind of served us well in the past to do that.”
Time will tell if it pays off for the Cavaliers when the postseason arrives, but there were plenty of teachable moments Saturday.
“I think it makes a difference,” Tincher said. “It teaches kids how to stay in position and follow the process. There are steps in this thing and you can’t take shortcuts and miss steps. When you’re wrestling a kid that’s a little bigger and a little stronger, you better do it by the numbers, because if you get out of position you’re going to end up on your back. You’re going to end up getting scored on.
“I hope that’s what they learned from this, so that they can take that to the state tournament, take that into February, just about staying in position. I’d like to have a dollar for every time I’ve said that this year.”
The Cavs opened up with a 45-30 loss to Ripley and later fell 51-21 to Woodrow Wilson.
“We came out against Ripley and I think half of our kids were still asleep,” Tincher said. “We did not represent ourselves against Ripley very well. I’m not taking anything away from them; they’re pretty good. And I told (his wrestlers) after that match I just didn’t see the energy necessary to go wrestle these triple-A teams. I needed somebody to get a spark going here and let’s act like we want to be here.”
That came against the Flying Eagles in spite of the dual loss. Tucker Lilly, ranked fourth at 120 pounds in Class AA/A, trailed Class AAA No. 10 Jacob Meadows 4-3 in the closing seconds but came up with a takedown and two-point nearfall to wrap up a 7-4 win.
Then came the Battle of Greenbrier as the Cavaliers took on Greenbrier East. The Cavaliers never trailed, although it was close most of the way. They eventually won 48-30 to close out the afternoon, adding to their 50-25 win over the Spartans at the Lindsey Raines Duals on Dec. 30.
“I have a lot of respect for their coaches. I think they’re good people,” Tincher said. “I think they’re trying to build a program and do the right thing. They’ve got really nice, good kids. But, yeah, it’s always nice when we can beat those guys. But they’ve got some really good young kids that are up and coming. It’s always going to be a dogfight between us and them.”
The most anticipated match was at 215, where West’s Cole Vandall is second in the state in Class AA/A and East’s Thomas Mullins is fourth in Class AAA. Vandall secured a second period pin.
Senior Dalton Heath (175) pinned Carter Hamilton to put the match out of the Spartans’ reach.
McKenzie, Lilly and Vandall all went 3-0 for the Cavaliers. Moses Gray, ranked fifth in the state at 144, had an uncharacteristically rough day at 1-2. Of course, the losses came to top 10 Class AAA wrestlers in No. 4 Ethan Kay of Ripley (8-3 decision) and No. 8 Vance Neal of Woodrow Wilson (second period pin).
“I don’t think Moses is feeling good, because he just wasn’t himself today,” Tincher said. “I don’t know if he’s coming down with something, but he just wasn’t himself.
“I knew if Dalton won (against East) then we were in the driver’s seat. He did a really nice job. Tucker’s put together a really quality season. He came from behind to beat (Meadows) in a great win. Moses has only lost three or four matches all year. Cole’s only lost a couple of matches. Dalton had been wrestling 190 but he cut the weight and got to 175. I think he matches up better there.
“I’m excited for those four guys going into February. Hopefully we can stay healthy and see how they do.”
“A little disappointing,” Greenbrier East coach Mark Solak said of his team’s overall day. “It’s tough to come out against Woodrow (a 58-18 loss). They’re a really good team; Woodrow is exceptional. It’s tough to rebound from that.
“We wrestled decent against Ripley. A couple of things happened the way I thought they would. Then the rest, we had one guy get hurt (Chase Martin at 126) and that really threw a wrench into what our plans were. So we ended up keeping Parker Hale down at (1)20 and brought in another guy at 26.
“It would have made a difference if one more match would have went our way, but it happens. That’s wrestling.”
The host Flying Eagles went 3-0 on the day, including a 50-21 win over Ripley, which finished 2-1. Woodrow coach Matt Osborne enjoys the travel break between big tournaments.
“We want to do this (each year) between Winner’s Choice and WSAZ (Invitational), so we can be home,” he said. “It’s good to be home and sleep in your own bed, and not have five or eight matches in a weekend. Three tough ones and you’re good. Get healed up and still stay in a wrestling mindset.”
Saturday’s Results
Team Records
Woodrow Wilson 3-0
Ripley 2-1
Greenbrier West 1-2
Greenbrier East 0-3
Match Results
Woodrow Wilson 58, Greenbrier East 18
106: Woods (WW) won via forfeit
113: Johnson (WW) def. Godby major decision 16-2
120: Meadows (WW) def. Hale major decision 18-8
126: Roark (WW) def. Martin via fall
132: Bailes (WW) def. Stone decision 5-0
138: Harris (WW) def. Wolford via fall
144: Neal (WW) def. Pate via fall
150: Malcinkowski (GE) def. Dvorak via fall
157: Osborne (WW) def. Barnhouse tech fall 20-4
165: Reeves (WW) def. A. Roberts via fall
175: J. Jones (WW) def. Hamilton via fall
190: L. Jones (WW) won via forfeit
215: Mullins (GE) def. Carter via fall
285: C. Roberts (GE) won via forfeit
Woodrow Wilson 51, Greenbrier West 21
106: McKenzie (GW) def. Woods 4-2
113: Johnson (WW) def. Nutter via fall
120: Lilly (GW) def. Meadows 7-4
126: Roark (WW) def. Rikard via fall
132: Bailes (WW) def. Painter via fall
138: Harris (WW) def. Robinson via fall
144: Neal (WW) def. Gray via fall
150: E. Vandall (GW) def. Dvorak decision 13-7
157: Osborne (WW) def. Vaughan via fall
165: Reeves (WW) def. Malcinkowski via fall
175: J. Jones (WW) def. Heath via fall
190: L. Jones (WW) def. Baldwin via fall
215: C. Vandall (GW) def. Carter via fall
285: Franklin (GW) von via forfeit
Woodrow Wilson 50, Ripley 21
106: Woods (WW) def. Osborne via fall
113: Johnson (WW) won via forfeit
120: Meadows (WW) def. Adkins via fall
126: Roark (WW) def. Philyaw tech fall 16-0
132: Bailes (WW) def. Good via fall
138: Harris (WW) def. Matson via fall
144: Kay (R) def. Neal via fall
150: H. Brown (R) def. Dvorak via fall
157: Osborne (WW) def. G. Brown via fall
165: Reeves (WW) def. Casto decision 2-1
175: Durst (R) def. J. Jones decision 5-3
190: Neal (R) L. Jones fall
215: Carter (WW) won via forfeit
285: Double forfeit
Ripley 45, Greenbrier West 30
106: McKenzie (GW) def. Osborne via fall
113: Nutter (GW) won via forfeit
120: Lilly (GW) def. Adkins via fall
126: Philyaw (R) def. Rikard decision 7-3
132: Good (R) def. Painter major decision 12-2
138: Matson (R) def. Robinson tech fall 15-0
144: Kay (R) def. Gray decision 8-3
150: H. Brown (R) def. E. Vandall via fall
157: G. Brown (R) def. Vaughan via fall
165: Casto (R) def. Sykes via fall
175: Durst (R) def. Heath via fall
190: Neil (R) def. Baldwin via fall
215: C. Vandall (GW) won via forfeit
285: Franklin (GW) won via forfeit
Ripley 53, Greenbrier East 30
106: Osborne (R) won via forfeit
113: Godby (GE) won via forfeit
120: Hale (GE) def. Adkins via fall
126: Philyaw (R) def. Matson via fall
132: Stone (GE) def. Good via fall
138: Matson (R) def. Wolford via fall
144: Kay (R) def. Pate via fall
150: H. Brown (R) def. Malcinkowski via fall
157: G. Brown (R) def. Dean major decision 16-4
165: Casto (R) def. A. Roberts via fall
175: Durst (R) def. Hamilton via fall
190: Double forfeit
215: Mullns (GE) won via forfeit
285: C. Roberts (GE) won via forfeit
Greenbrier West 48, Greenbrier East 30
106: McKenzie (GW) won via forfeit GW 6-0
113: Godby (GE) def. Nutter via fall 6-6
120: Lilly (GW) def. Hale major decision 18-8 GW 10-6
126: Rikard (GW) def. Fleshman major decision 11-3 GW 14-6
132: Stone (GE) def. Painter via fall GW 14-12
138: Robinson (GW) won via forfeit GW 20-12
144: Gray (GW) def. Pate major decision 13-5 GW 24-12
150: E. Vandall (GW) def. Malcinkowski via fall GW 30-12
157: Barnhouse (GE) def. Vaughan via fall GW 30-18
165: A. Roberts (GE) def. Sykes via fall GW 30-24
175: Heath (GW) def. Hamilton via fall GW 36-24
190: Baldwin (GW) won via forfeit GW 42-24
215: C. Vandall (GW) def. Mullins via fall GW 48-24
285: C. Roberts (GE) def. Franklin via fall GE 48-30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.