hinton – While everybody else seemed stuck in third gear, Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark felt no ill effects from the Christmas break hangover, coming out quickly as the other nine players on the court seemed to struggle out of the gate.
The Class AA No. 1 Warriors rode her momentum to the half, then exploded in the second half for a big 53-30 victory against No. 5 Summers County Tuesday night on Coach Wayne Ryan Court.
Clark hit 5 of 7 first-half shots, scored 12 of the team’s first 16 and 12 of the 19 in the first half en route to a 20-point night in the win which improves the Warriors to 7-0 overall.
“I made the first shot of the game and that kind of got me going,” Clark said. “Then it was like, ‘Hey, you need to make your shots. You need to play good if you want to win this game.’”
It was a big victory, giving the Warriors a little early section superiority. The Warriors now have victories against Summers and Region 3 foe Mingo Central.
“This is a tough place to play,” Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “We have so much respect for Chad and his program. To come over here and pull out a victory, we feel blessed.”
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state of West Virginia for a reason,” Summers County coach Chad Medor said. “They haven’t won a game by less than 15, 16 points. and they’ll continue to win.”
Clark had an inkling on the trip from New Richmond that she might be due a big game.
“Actually, on the way here I thought I was going to play well today,” Clark said. “The last couple of games I felt like I was just there. I think I really helped tonight.”
Did she ever.
She had eight of the 10 first-quarter points for the Warriors and four of the next nine as the Warriors took a precarious 19-15 lead at the break.
In the second half her teammates caught up. Abby Russell had a pair of drives to the basket around a three-point play by Kayley Bane to make the score 26-15.
And the Warriors’ pesky defense really took over, holding the Bobcats to just 10 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
“Eighteen turnovers, not being able to score offensively,” Meador said of the Lady Bobcats’ struggles. “Make no mistake, their defense is why our offense was very limited. Even the shots that we missed we were rushing those shots because they had so many hands in our face.”
The Lady Bobcats got it back to 28-20, but a 3 and a pair of free throws by Cadee Blackburn and a Clark basket pushed the lead back to 15. It got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
Clark finished the game hitting 8 of 11 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. Russell finished with 10 points, Blackburn nine and Bane had eight points and eight rebounds.
Gracie Harvey had a big game for the Bobcats with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. She was the only Summers County player in double figures on the night. The other two Lady Bobcats who average double figures, Sullivan Pivont (11 points) and Abby Persinger (10.7) were held to a combined eight points.
Wyoming East outrebounded Summers County 29-28 but Boninsegna was not happy with the rebounding effort.
“We need to do a better job boxing out and rebounding,” Boninsegna said. “We are small, but we have to use our quickness to our advantage. They are a big team. Their bigs (Harvey being one) are impressive. I thought Gabby (Cameron) and Alivia (Monroe) came in and gave us some good minutes (in the fourth quarter).”
For Meador and Summers County (6-2) it’s back to the drawing board against the Warriors.
“It gets to the point when you’re playing Wyoming East you are constantly trying to find a game plan to slow them down, trying to find a game plan to put yourself in the best position to win,” Meador said. “The last three (meetings) we’ve had a different game plan and unfortunately it hasn’t worked. So, we’ll keep trying.”
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 0 0-0 0, Maddie Clark 8 3-4 20, Kayley Bane 2 4-7 8, Abby Russell 4 2-2 10, Cadee Blackburn 3 2-2 9, Olivia Monroe 0 2-2 2, Laken Toler 0 0-0 0, Charleigh Price 0 0-0 0, Gabby Cameron 1 0-0 2, Abby Baker 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 19 13-17 53
Summers County
Liv Meador 2 1-3 5, Avery Lilly 1 2-2 4, Gracie Harvey 5 3-5 13, Abby Persinger 3 0-3 6, Sullivan Pivont 0 2-2 2, Ashley Cooper 0 0-0 0, Cheyanne Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Jones 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 11 8-15 30
WE 10 9 14 20 — 53
SC 6 9 5 10 — 30
Three-point goals – WE: 2 (Blackburn, Clark), SC: none. Fouled out – SC: Meador, Lilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.