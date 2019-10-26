Records can be deceiving, as can final scores.
When the final horn sounded Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field, Class AA No. 9 Shady Spring walked away with a lopsided win over Braxton County.
However, through three quarters of play, it was anybody’s ball game. Fortunately for the Tigers, senior quarterback Drew Clark never wavered in the heat of battle.
On a sloppy weather night that was marred by penalties, Clark threw four touchdown passes and ran for the game’s final score to lead his team to a 40-14 victory on Senior Night.
“Drew Clark played the game of his life,” Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. “I thought he was solid as he could be running the ball and throwing the ball. He kept a steady head and kept the guys going in the right direction. He played a heckuva game.”
The Eagles came to Shady Spring sporting a 1-7 record, which in no way reflected the team that hit the field.
“They are not a bad team and we knew that. They are scrappy,” Culicerto said. “That quarterback is a really nice ball player and he threw some really good balls before they broke out of their patterns and there they were. They really have some tough kids.”
Before the home fans could settle into their seats from Senior Night activities, the Eagles put the Tigers on upset alert immediately when Baine Cogar took the opening kickoff 98 yards for a quick 6-0 lead.
Shady Spring answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Clark to Jadon Hershberger less than two minutes later for a 7-6 lead, but Braxton fired right back.
The visitors regained the lead just before the end of the quarter when Jadyn Stewart hauled in a Jett Cogar pass and scampered 75 yards for a touchdown. Braxton converted the two-point try for a 14-7 lead.
“The main thing we said before the game was eliminate big plays,” Culicerto said. “They take the opening kickoff for a touchdown and then they hit a bomb on us later in the first quarter. Two big plays, but then our defense buckled up.”
With his team in somewhat of a daze, Clark marched the Tigers 65 yards in 11 plays for a score which included two key third-down passes for first downs. The senior quarterback capped the drive on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Valentine on which he scrambled to his right, holding the ball to the last second under heavy pressure.
“Drew pulled us out of the dumps when everybody was kinda looking at each other,” Valentine said. “He just kept firing and kept playing. He made some big plays with (Valentine) and then we started running the ball. (Issac) Harvey did a good job tonight.”
Clark and Valentine hooked up on a 20-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give Shady the lead at the break, 21-14.
Braxton refused to go away and twice in the third quarter was on the march for what appeared to be the tying score, only to see the opportunistic Shady Spring defense stop the drives with interceptions, one by Jacob Showalter and one by Hershberger.
Showalter also had an interception in the second quarter that led to the go-ahed score.
The Tigers capitalized on the second pick when Harvey scored on a 10-yard run just before the end of the third quarter.
The game slipped away from Braxton County in the final period when Clark hit Hershberger for his second score before scoring on a 10-yard run on the next possession.
“That is the tough part. All year we have been trying to put it together for four quarters,” Braxton County head coach Deandre Williams said. “We come out good, but we just lose our responsibilities at times. We have to capitalize on their mistakes and execute better.”
Shady Spring made the game tough on itself with 18 penalties for 180 yards. Two of the penalties erased touchdowns by Valentine on punt returns.
“Penalties, my Lord, I will have to see many we did. A couple touchdowns (called back); we just have to clean it up,” Culicerto said. “But I am proud of my boys. They stayed in there. Senior Night can sometimes be iffy, emotional-wise. I think at first we were in a daze. Braxton County fought hard and they kept fighting. Our boys settled in and took care of business.”
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981
BC (1-8): 14 0 0 0 — 14
SS(8-1): 7 14 6 13 — 40
First Quarter
BC: Baine Cogar 98 kickoff return
SS: Hershberger 30 pass from Clark (Erick Bevil kick)
BC: Stewart 75 pass from Jeff Cogar (Jamie Green from Stewart pass)
Second Quarter
SS: Valentine 27 pass from Clark (Bevil kick)
SS: Valentine 20 pass from Clark (Bevil kick)
Third Quarter
SS: Harvey 10 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
SS: Hershberger 26 pass from Clark (pass failed)
SS: Clark 10 run (Bevil kick)
RUSHING — BC: Drew pritt 5-18, Jett Cogar 6-49, Justin Paletti 6-15, Tyler Cox 2-3, Baine Cogar 4-33; SS: Haven Chapman 6-21, Clark 19-80, Hershberger 3-9, Valentine 5-5, Harvey 4-36.
PASSING — 9-21-3-112-1; Clark 14-24-0-218-4
RECEIVING — Stewart 4-99, Baine Cogar 1-6, Pritt 2-8, Cox 1 (-2), Paletti 1-1; Showalter 1-9, Hershberger 5-127, Valentin 5-66, Bevil 2-16, Chapman 1-0.