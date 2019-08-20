A year can make all the difference.
For Shady Spring quarterback Drew Clark, that’s been the case.
A year ago Clark was entering his junior season in a new role — starting quarterback. Along the way there were some growing pains, such as a four interception effort in the opener against Lincoln County, but as the season progressed Clark became more comfortable, leading the Tigers to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
“I’m a lot more comfortable coming in this year,” Clark said. “I’m more comfortable in the pocket, running the ball, passing it, the more I played the more I became comfortable with what I was doing each week. There’s a lot of pressure in that role, but you have to handle it.”
For his head coach, Vince Culicerto, there may be nobody the veteran play caller is happier to see walk through the locker room again this season.
“The quarterback in No. 1 to have back,” Culicerto said. “Anytime you’re a coach and can have one person if you have your dream of having back, it’s the quarterback. It’s huge on how things go. Drew had some growing pains last year at times and looked great at times. This year I think’s going to be a way different ball game. That second year of starting and knowing you’re the man, it’s a different ball game and he got to play a playoff game. That’s huge just to get to play it.”
For the Tigers, the experience is necessary considering the losses the team suffered. Several starers on the offensive line, including 2018 first-team all-stater Terymykal Alexander, have graduated, leaving younger players to fill their role. Fortunately for Culicerto and the Tigers, the value of having a quicker Clark back figures to help mitigate the growing pains they may suffer in the trenches.
“He’ll be there to pick the line up and help them get going,” Culicerto said. “He’s been there and done it. He came in quicker this year too. I used to tease him and tell him he’d be good for about 10 yards when he’d break loose, but he’s tough. He’s looked really good. He’ll be a huge help to those young guys.”
Despite the losses, Clark believes there’s a chance the team could be better.
“We’re going to miss a guy like Tyler Bragg who was a quick running back,” Clark said. “As far as the offensive line, I think there’s a chance to be better. We had a couple different people on the team last year that put us down more than helped us out, so I think there’s a chance to be better.”
While the losses up front could make Clark’s job tougher, the Tigers return several skill position players that were key to their playoff run, including Haven Chapman and star track athlete Isaiah Valentine who was on pace for over 2,000 yards of total offense before a knee injury hampered his sophomore campaign.
“I’m very comfortable with all those guys,” Clark said. “They’re my guys. I’ve been playing with them since I was in middle school. I’m very comfortable.”
With those weapons, as well as his own offseason conditioning, Clark has high expectations for himself and the offense, looking to set new records at the position.
“I’d like to have 1,000 yards rushing and passing,” Clark said. “As far as touchdowns, I’d like to hit 30 or 35. I ran a lot during the offseason. Lifted and ran every single day. I focused on getting quicker this year so I could help us build on last season.”
