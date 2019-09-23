Shady Spring's defense keeps putting the offense in good position, and the offense has responded.
The Tigers have forced 15 turnovers and all three of their wins have resulted in shutouts. In those three games, Shady has scored 105 points (35.0 points per game).
In last Friday's 34-0 win over Raleigh County rival Independence, it was the performance of quarterback Drew Clark that stood out. The senior completed 13 of 16 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 99 yards and a third score.
For his efforts, Clark is one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week. The others are (in alphabetical order), Caleb Bower of Wyoming East, Noah Brown of Greenbrier West, Monroe Mohler of James Monroe and Seth Ross of Wyoming East.
Week 4 Standouts
Caleb Bower ran for 216 yards and three touchdowns in Wyoming East's 44-39 win at Oak Hill. ... Noah Brown scored four touchdowns and finished with 259 yards as Greenbrier West defeated Webster County 54-30. ... Xander Castillo had four touchdown receptions and 223 yards in James Monroe's 62-27 win at PikeView. ... Luke LeRose filled in at quarterback and threw for one TD while running for another on a 152-yard rushing night as Nicholas County defeated Lincoln 34-7. ... Caden Lookabill had six receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown for Wyoming East. ... Monroe Mohler passed for five touchdowns and ran for two more for James Monroe. ... Zach O'Dell carried 15 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Nicholas County. ... Wyoming East quarterback Seth Ross was 12-of-18 for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Jake Bishop as time expired. ... Shady Spring's defense pitched its third shutout and forced two turnovers in beating Independence 34-0. ... Te-amo Shelton ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries for Oak Hill. ... Levi Weikle ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and a TD reception for Greenbrier West. ... Jacob Williams ran for 95 yards and a score for Nicholas County.