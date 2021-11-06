SUMMERSVILLE — Kaleb Clark finished his regular season with his 10th 100-yard rushing game as Class AA No. 6 Nicholas County defeated PikeView 54-14.
Clark ran 10 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns. His scores came on runs of 59, 29, 35 and 28 yards.
The Grizzlies ran for 379 yards total. Eden Addair had 71 on three carries, including a 17-yard touchdown, and Colton Browning ran 16 times for 62 yards.
Nicholas County now waits for the official release of the WVSSAC playoff ratings.
PV 0 0 14 0 — 14
NC 27 13 7 7 — 54
First quarter
NC: Kaleb Clark 59 run (Brayden Short kick), 9:42.
NC: Clark 29 run (Short kick), 7:17.
NC: Alex Pritt 17 run (Short kick), 5:41.
NC: Eden Addair 17 run (kick failed), 1:11.
Second quarter
NC: Clark 35 run (kick failed), 11:33.
NC: Clark 28 run (Short kick), 3:15.
Third quarter
NC: Jeffrey Girod 3 run (Short kick), 8:01.
PV: Matt Maynard 1 run (Anderson Weining pass from Peyton Greer), 3:54.
PV: Maynard fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 2:52.
Fourth quarter
NC: Tyler Timmerman 57 run (Short kick), 4:27.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PV: Amiliyion Barnes 11-35, Austin Shrewsbury 5-20, Dylan Blake 4-19, Greer 9-14; NC: Clark 10-190, Addair 3-71, Colton Browning 16-62, Timmerman 2-56.
PASSING — PV: Greer 10-28-3-112; NC: Brycen Morriston 1-1-0-13, Grayson Kesterson 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — PV: Blake 5-51, Braydon Dalton 2-41, Nate Riffe 2-10, Weining 1-10; NC: Ralph Hamrick 1-13.