HICO — Kaleb Clark ran for 180 yards, Wes Hill returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Class AA co-No. 8 Nicholas County defeated Midland Trail 47-22 Friday night.
Hill’s return was his third in as many weeks.
Clark scored on runs of 15, 6 and 1 yards. He also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brycen Morriston.
Midland Trail quarterback Josh Dickerson was 8-of-15 for 105 yards and three touchdowns, two to Cody Harrell.
The game was called with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter because of a power outage.
Nicholas will visit Braxton County next Friday, Oct. 8, while Midland Trail will host Independence in the Patriot Bowl.
NC1461314—47
MT6088—22
First quarter
NC: Alex Pritt 17 run (kick failed), 3:43.
MT: Cody Harrell 27 pass from Josh Dickerson (pass failed), 2:51.
NC: Kaleb Clark 15 run (Clark run), 1:16.
Second quarter
NC: Clark 6 run (run failed), 7:24.
Third quarter
NC: Pritt 5 run (pass failed), 9:21.
NC: Clark 12 pass from Brycen Morriston (Brayden Short kick), 5:54.
MT: Harrell 31 pass from Dickerson (Harrell pass from Dickerson), 3:12.
NC: Wes Hill 75 kickoff return (Short kick), 3:00.
Fourth quarter
MT: Ayden Simms 15 pass from Dickerson (Simms pass from Dickerson), 11:14.
NC: Clark 1 run (Short kick), 5:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NC: Clark 26-180, Morriston 6-62, Pritt 6-29, Hill 4-21; MT: Robert Ruffner 15-112, Aden Isaacs 7-24, Harrell 4-20, Griffin Boggs 2-6.
PASSING — NC: Morriston 2-5-0-18; MT: Dickerson 8-15-0-105.
RECEIVING — NC: Clark 1-2, Hill 1-6; MT: Simms 4-33, Harrell 2-58, Isaacs 1-10, Zachariah Baird 1-4.
TURNOVERS — NC: Ralph Hamrick (FR); MT: none.