Will Cox and Chris Clark both started wrestling when they were in middle school. That was considered "late" when you looked at some of their teammates, who had been on the mat since they were 5 years old. This lack of early experience did not deter either wrestler.
Chris Clark wrestled at Independence Middle School and had winning seasons even with a limited background. When he got to high school he started to bloom under the tutelage of Coach Cliff Warden. Warden remembers, "Chris lacked experience, but he was a tough guy. When he went out to wrestle he always thought he was tougher than his opponent. He usually was, too. He still is a tough guy."
Clark was third in the state his junior year at 126 pounds. In 2013, he won the state championship at 138 pounds, beating a couple wrestlers who had beaten him in the regular season. Clark ended his career with over 100 wins and was a member of Indy's state runner-up team in 2013.
Like Clark, Cox did not have the youth experience some wrestlers had, but he caught on quickly. He was a four-time state place winner, was state champion (132 pounds) his junior year and state runner-up (152 pounds) his senior year. During his high school career he won 100 matches and was a four-time Coalfield Conference and Region 3 champion. More importantly, he was a major contributor to the Patriots who won three straight state championships during his stay at the Coal City school (2014-2016).
Postscript: Indy also won state championships in 2017 and 2018, making it five years in a row.
Coach Warden reflects, "Will could wrestle with anybody. No matter who you worked him with in practice he was a gamer, and it showed in his matches. He was always ready."
Chris Clark and Will Cox will join Jake and Dustin Justice at the Coalfield Conference Tournament for induction into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame on Feb. 11 at Independence High School. Plaques will be presented before the finals at 6 p.m. Congratulations!
