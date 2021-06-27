City of Beckley tennis league, clinics planned

Rich Daniel served as an assistant to Woodrow Wilson head tennis coach Bernie Bostick this spring. The Flying Eagles had some individual success that he found encouraging.
“We had a lot of players that were in their first year playing and did really well. We had three people actually make it to states,” Daniel said. “So we really wanted an opportunity for them to develop after the season and really get the youth involved that will be coming up that would have a basic knowledge of tennis and allow us more flexibility during the season to fine tune a little bit more and get into the deeper aspects of the game once they got to us.”
That’s part of what they hope to accomplish through the City of Beckley Summer Tennis League and Tennis Clinics. The league will begin Tuesday, July 6, and run through Aug. 12, and weekly clinics will be held starting the week of July 12.
Signups will be held this Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson High School tennis courts. The courts will be available for open play both nights.
There will be open divisions for men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The cost is $30, and players can sign up for all three categories with the cost remaining $30. Payment will be accepted via cash or check.
The league is sponsored by the City of Beckley, which will provide racquets, balls and water each day. League matches will begin at 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. After the end of the regular season on Aug. 12, there will be a tournament for men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
The clinics will begin at 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday for players with little or no tennis experience, as well as for players with intermediate experience. They are for players ages 9 and up.
“We’re staying away from the really, really young (players). We’re trying to keep it a little bit more toward late elementary or middle school age, and then obviously open it up to high school (players), and adults if they want to come out and learn how to play, they are welcome to as well,” Daniel said.
Bostick, Daniel and fellow Woodrow assistant Mike Williamson will serve as co-directors. Daniel and Williamson will serve as instructors, as will members of the Woodrow Wilson tennis team. Others could join as the league and clinics unfold.
“Once you have a racquet and a few tennis balls, you can go out on public courts, no cost to go out there. It’s a very affordable game in some ways,” Daniel said.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber