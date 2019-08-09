oak hill — While the calendar says summer, for Oak Hill head football coach, Jason Blankenship, it might as well say Christmas time.
After graduating a highly skilled senior class last year, the Red Devils were left with some big holes to fill entering the 2019 football campaign. The answer to those problems came from an unlikely source, former cross-county rival Fayetteville.
Planned consolidation closed Fayetteville High School after the 2018-19 school term, sending the students to Oak Hill High School. Among the students that made the move across the county were 10 football players.
“We are coming off a playoff season where Abe Farrow and Khori Bass had over 4,000 yards of total offense between just two guys,” Blankenship said. “So, when you lose that, it is hard to replace them. You look around at some of the younger guys and we just don’t know what they will give us yet.”
“We are lucky to get the Fayetteville kids in,” Blankenship continued. “There are a couple of kids there, (Eli) Sedlock and Logan Frantz, who are skill players that we can incorporate into the offense, along with a couple of lineman, Matt Honaker and Devon Dean. Eli Selvey ia a defensive back that started for Fayetteville last year. Those are some guys that can really help and it was good timing for us.”
Any move to a new school is tough, but, according to Frantz and Honaker, the transition as been smooth.
“They have welcomed us with open arms. Everything has been really good and we are all getting along together,” Frantz said. “The coaches are great and we have some great players too. I think we will do pretty good.”
Honaker echoed Frantz’s thoughts.
“It has been really good and I am really excited to be here,” Honaker said.
“I like the coaches a lot. They are different, but, they are really nice. It has been a lot more conditioning over here.”
The new Red Devils bring with them more than just football skills.
“They are in shape and they have game experience that some of our guys don’t have right now,” Blankenship said. “They can step right in and give us the experience we need. They have been on the field and they know what football is all about. It is really good to have some guys like that come over.”
Frantz played quarterback last season for the Pirates where he was a dual threat wreaking havoc mostly on the ground averaging right at five yards per carry, scoring six touchdowns.
Blankenship looks to mainly emphasize Frantz’s rushing ability on offense, however, his main responsibility will be on the defensive side of the ball.
“We are going start with him in the backfield, maybe as a fullback-type running back and see where that goes. We are going to put a lot on his plate defensively,” Blankenship said. “Cade Maynor is a sophomore that is in the lead to be the quarterback and Sedlock will be the other running back. We will see how it goes, but that is where we are at right now.”
While Frantz and Sedlock will be counted on heavily, Oak Hill will also have some homegrown weapons to compliment the Fayetteville duo.
“We also have some other skill guys coming back that we will mix in with them,” Blankenship said. “Te-amo Shelton is a running back and Omar Lewis was a standout running back at the middle school last year. We want to rotate guys in and out and keep everybody fresh, it is a long season.”
Blankenship also feels the former Fayetteville players have created an atmosphere of good competition for his team on both sides of the ball, as well as needed depth after a hard hit from graduation.
“If we didn’t have the Fayetteville kids, we would be scrambling at some of the key spots to play some young guys that have no experience,” Blankenship said. “To have these kids come over is a blessing at this time. I think they have joined in now and embraced the fact that they will be playing at Oak Hill and are making the best of it.”
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981