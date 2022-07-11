Christie helping take Miners to new heights

It took nearly half the season, but the West Virginia Miners offense has soared to almost the top of the heap in the Prospect League. They go into Tuesday's game against Chillicothe batting .272 as a team, third in the league.
That late surge is somewhat representative of the man who seems to be leading the charge.
Shortstop Alex Christie could be labeled a late bloomer himself. Both in the batter's box, where he has raised his average more than 100 points in the last 11 games, and genetically.
In fact, he used that very term. Christie stands 6 feet, 5 inches — well above the average height of most shortstops, who typically measure in at around 6 feet.
But it wasn't always that way.
"That's kind of where I'm different from a lot of people," Christie said. "I was kind of a late bloomer, I would say. My freshman and sophomore year of high school, I was just like a baby, 5-9, 5-10. Not above 200 pounds. Then junior year I sprouted up a little bit and senior year I sprouted up. Then by my freshman year of college I was 6-4. So I matured a little later than everybody else.
"I'm kind of glad that I did. Over time I just kind of formed into my body. Whenever I was younger I just hadn't formed into my body, and now I feel like I'm able to move a lot better."
It shows in his defense, which has definitely carried over to the plate.
In his first 13 games, Christie was hitting a respectable .277 with three doubles and eight runs batted in. After taking some time off to attend to a personal issue, he returned to Beckley on June 29 for the start of a four-game series against Lafayette and has not slowed down.
Christie has hit safely in 10 of 11 games since then, batting .531 (17-for-32) with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBIs during that span. His slugging percentage is 1.063 and he has an on-base percentage of .591.
Both home runs came in Sunday's doubleheader sweep at Champion City. In his final at-bat of the first game, Christie launched a three-run homer that broke open a 6-0 victory. He then belted a two-run shot in his first at-bat of the nightcap en route to a 6-1 win.
"I've just been seeing (the ball) really well, honestly," Christie said Monday on a needed day off. "I've been swinging a lot. It's been nice just being able to swing every day. When you're swinging every day, you're able to work on your craft a lot. Really, at the plate right now I'm not even thinking. I'm just seeing it and taking my swing. Not really focusing on anything from my swing mechanics. I'm just letting it go, not trying to swing super hard. Just trying to hit the barrel. It's been working well for me."
For the season, Christie is batting .380 with 10 doubles, three triples, three homers and 22 RBIs. He is slugging .464 and his on-base percentage is .696. He doesn't have enough at-bats to qualify among the league leaders, but his batting average would be third, slugging second and on-base fourth.
"Alex has been on a real tear," Miners coach A.B. Brown said. "Since he's been back, he has hit the ball really well. And not just hit the ball well. He's hitting it with a lot of power ... and really driving in runs in the middle of our order."
Christie's success has rubbed off. Case in point, Sunday's second win at Champion City. Catcher Jake Killingsworth had an RBI double in the third and solo home run in the fifth.
"Hitting is contagious, and he has been a leader for us," Brown said. "When people around him see him start hitting, several of the other players have picked it up and really got in a groove. Everybody wants to be part of something good. Alex has sort of jumpstarted us here in the second half and we're playing really well."
Christie has played shortstop most of his life and considers it the best position on the field. He did move to the corner infield spots in high school because he said he was "kind of slow, wasn't really moving well." He moved back to shortstop for his freshman year at Hanover College in his home state of Indiana and started all 40 games there.
He felt natural at the position, even as he shot up to 6-4, and that actually paved the way for his offense. This spring, he tied the Hanover record for home runs in a single season with 11.
"I would say I was always a gifted defensive player. I was always pretty good with my hands," Christie said. "I really liked defense when I was younger and not so much on the offensive part. As time has gone on, I really started to like the offensive portion of the game. So I'd say I'm a lot better at hitting than I used to be, and I would say I'm still an above-average defensive player for my size."
Being an unusually tall shortstop comes at an interesting time for Christie. Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz is 6-7 — the first player at that height to start at short in Major League Baseball history.
Christie got to see Cruz play last week. The Miners were in Johnstown, Pa., for a four-game series against the Mill Rats, one that was unconventionally split up by a day off on Wednesday. The Miners took advantage by riding to PNC Park to watch the Pirates get blasted by Aaron Judge and the Yankees, 16-0.
But that wasn't Christie's first time witnessing Cruz, who started this season at the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis — ironically, just one and a half hours north of Hanover, so Christie was able to watch him play.
"It's cool seeing somebody that size playing shortstop," Christie said.
Christie's current tear started after he returned to the team from a trip to his Greenwood, Ind., home to be with family after the death of his grandmother. Another family member passed away on the Fourth of July, and there is the possibility he may have to go back, a decision he makes no apologies for.
But it all goes back to Christie enjoying the opportunities baseball gives him. He tries to savor each moment, but also draws inspiration from the events of his life.
"A little bit, I would say. But I would also say that baseball is kind of my escape from reality," Christie said. "Whenever I'm in between the lines, I'm just trying to have fun. Everybody's playing days come to an end at some point. I just really love baseball, I really do. A lot of guys get real upset. I'm just happy to be out there and be in this league, because there's a lot of kids that don't get this same opportunity I'm getting right now.
"My practice, all the stuff I've done, I can just rely on that. There's no need to force anything. The work I've done should show for itself, and you've just go to go out there and play."
l l l
Tuesday's game against Chillicothe will start at 6:35 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The Miners (3-2 second half) will then return to Johnstown for games Wednesday and Thursday, then come back to Beckley for games against the Paints (4-1), both at 6:35 p.m.
Saturday will be Fireworks Night, making up for the postponement from July 2.
Tickets for all games can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5