Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational on tap for Saturday

On Tuesday, George Barbera was itching to go.
So, too, were his runners.
An early season cross-country meet, the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational hosted by Woodrow Wilson High School, will depart the starting line at the spectator-friendly Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course adjacent to Beckley-Stratton Middle School this Saturday, Aug. 27.
"The course is nearly set up," Barbera, the WWHS head coach, said Tuesday.
The meet, now in its 11th year, annually proves to be a good benchmark for many teams as they embark on the new cross-country campaign on the course located in the vicinity of Pinecrest Business and Technology Park. "It has grown," said Barbera.
As of Tuesday, there were nearly 40 high schools and middle schools entered, and that number was expected to increase by Wednesday night's deadline. "We've got just about every team in our region coming," as well as other schools such as Charleston Catholic, Clay County and Braxton County, Barbera noted.
"Everybody's excited about the first race," he said. "It changes the dynamic of the season (moving from strictly a preseason training phase to launching into the competitive portion of the schedule). There's a lot of positive vibes from the team. They want to race."
Course set-up in August is intense, Barbera said. "You wouldn't believe the man hours to get the course ready. It's hard work, but the rest of the season is a coast."
A spectator fee of $5 per adult and $4 for students will be charged on Saturday. Children 10-and-under will be admitted free.
Race times are as follows:
l High school girls — 9:30 a.m.
l High school boys — 10 a.m.
l High school awards — 10:30 a.m.
l Middle school girls — 11 a.m.
l Middle school boys — 11:45 a.m.
l Middle school awards — 12:30 p.m.
Race timing will be provided by TriStateRacer.
Concessions will be available. The meet serves as the primary fundraiser for the Woodrow cross-country program.
Spectator parking will be available at the grass lot, with limited parking at the school. School parking will be limited to coaches and spectators with equipment, and others who need to park to avoid walking up the hill.
l l l
Woodrow Wilson will feature squads that lost a combined eight seniors to graduation. Boys runner Jonah Morgan is the only senior in the program. "So, we're young," Barbera said. While young, team members "love to compete and they compete to win."
Leading runners Aiden Kneeland, a sophomore, and Brandon Canaday, a junior, are expected to guide the boys team, and Morgan, Robert Shirey, Mason Nettles, Michael Haddadin and Tristan Camarillo are also in the mix for the top seven. A freshman, Lucas Raney, should be among the contributors, as well.
Juniors Kyndall Ince, Lauren Curtis and Cecilia Lindley should power the progress of the Flying Eagles girls this year, their coach noted. Contributions will also be expected from others such as Hannah Keiling, twins Lakyn and Lani Misch, Madison Farrish and Elise Vredeveld.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.