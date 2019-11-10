A trip to the Capital City and a berth in the 2019 state volleyball tournament were on the line all around the state of West Virginia Saturday.
Sixteen teams battled for the coveted eight spots that will make up the tournament that starts Friday and crowns three state champions the next day.
In Region 3, Shady Spring and Independence earned their way to Charleston with wins in Class AA, while Greenbrier West and Greater Beckley Christian were victorious in Class A.
Woodrow Wilson High School was the site of the Region 3 Class AAA championship that featured the Lady Flyings against St. Albans and Greenbrier East battling George Washington.
The matches in this region have always been titanic tussles and Saturday evening was no different.
George Washington fended off a spirited effort from East to win, 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-19), but it took a little longer to decide the clash between Woodrow and the Lady Red Dragons.
Needing five sets to determine a winner, St. Albans made the crucial plays in the final set to win the match, 3-2 (14-25, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12).
“That was a great volleyball match,” St. Albans head coach Rex Eggleton said. “I don’t think I have ever played in front of a better crowd than that right there. The Woodrow student section was fantastic. That is what volleyball is supposed to be right there.”
Woodrow Wilson dominated the first set behind the strong play of Emily Martin, Morgan Coulter, Kacee Fansler and Olivia Ziolkowski who wreaked havoc at the net.
St. Albans was equally dominant in set two behind its dynamic senior duo of Katelyn McVicker and Kiersten Eggleton.
“We lean on them a good bit as you could see today,” coach Eggleton said. “In the pressure moments or even out of the pressure moments. That is generally where we are going to go with the ball. Time and time again they came up big for us today.”
The third and fourth sets were back and fourth with each team gaining a win to send the match to a fifth and decisive set, which went down to the wire again.
St. Albans fell behind early, but came fighting back behind Eggleton and McVicker. When McVicker and Woodrow sophomore, Elysia Salon exchange big bombs, the match was tied for sixth time and the building was electric.
“With the fifth set going to 15, you have to get an early jump, but we didn’t and got down early. The we started to come back,” the St. Albans coach said.
McVicker’s blast gave the Lady Red Dragons the lead and after a kill-shot from Woodrow went long, the lead was two points at 13-11. Salon answered with a blast to stem the tide, but a service error and a kill from Eggleton sealed the match.
“I just can’t say enough about the heart shown by both teams in that match,” coach Eggleton said. “I feel bad for the Woodrow kids because they played as hard as they could and we did too. We just had a couple breaks go our way.”
“I am whole-heartedly proud of my team,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Bre Rhodes said. “They did nothing wrong and did everything they could have to win. Just a few points changed those games.”
On the other side of the gymnasium, George Washington was having its hands full with Greenbrier East who was looking to shock the state and surprise the Lady Patriots.
“We knew coming in, no matter who we played, it was going to be hard,” veteran George Washington head coach, Missy Smith said. “That is how the regionals should be with the four best teams left in your region. The games are supposed to be close.”
East roared out to a big lead in the first set and appeared to have GW on the ropes, but looks were deceiving. The highly favored Lady Patriots fought back to pull out a four-point win.
The Lady Spartans never gave up and fought to the final point, but the balance and power from George Washington was too much in the end.
“We seem to enjoy playing close games, for whatever reason,” Smith said, smiling. “As long as we keep doing well, I am going to leave it alone.”
The Class AA regional was contested at Shady Spring High School where the high-powered Lady Tigers took care of business with relative ease, as expected.
Shady Spring punched its ticket to Charleston with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-10) win over Liberty. The Lady Tigers won the regional crown with another 3-0 win, this time over Independence.
“I have said it before, this team has played strong together for years,” Shady Spring head Kelly Williams said. “I think this team has something special in them that doesn’t let them quit.”
Prior to its regional match with Shady, Independence defied the odds of returning to the state tournament with a 3-1 win over PikeView.
“We had a lot of work to do this year and they have really put the work in. We have dealt with lineup changes due to injuries and for whatever reason. We finally got some momentum going towards the end of the season and it all paid off,” Independence head coach Ashley Poland said.
Coming off a state tournament berth last year, Indy was hit hard by graduation, leaving them with minimal varsity experience. Poland believed from the beginning of the season, her team could earn its way back to Charleston.
“They knew coming in they had an uphill battle to get back to the state tournament,” Poland admitted. “Once you get to this point, you have to have your best game and I think they really brought it today.”
The day didn’t start out good with PikeView winning the first set, 25-12. Indy then fell behind 7-2 and looked out of sync and in danger of another loss.
“It has been that way all season. If we are moving and passing well, our offense is running,” Poland explained. “If we are not moving and passing well, then it isn’t. We got into a better rhythm in that second set and had better movement and better defense.”
Just when Indy needed a shot of momentum, Destiny Blankenship heated up on the outside and the Lady Patriots looked like a different team. With the match tied at 20-20, Indy ran off three straight points keyed by two aces from Blankenship. Kyra Davis completed the comeback with a blast for a 25-20 win.
“(Destiny) comes in with the most experience and she was hyped to make it back to Charleston,” Poland said. “Her and Kylie (Nelson) have done a great job leading the team. Kylie’s defense has been amazing the last few weeks. Without passing, we can’t run our offense.”
It was all Indy in set three. When Blankenship or Davis wasn’t blasting winners, Blankenship was handcuffing PikeView from the service line. The dynamic junior had 16 service points and six aces in set three, leading Indy to a 25-8 win.
In the final set, Indy moved out to a 21-13 lead before PikeView made one final attempt to rally from behind. A kill from Bella Acord stopped the run and an ace from Davis sent Indy back to the state tournament with a 25-18 win.
Starting the season, Greenbrier West and Greater Beckley Christian were looking to make a return trip to the state tournament. Saturday both teams fulfilled that dream with wins over Richwood and Charleston Catholic respectively, played at Charleston Catholic High School.
West dispatched the Lady Lumberjacks, 3-0, but the task was a little more dicey for the Lady Crusaders. Trailing Charleston Catholic, 2-1 in the best-of-five match. Greater Beckley fought back to send it to a fifth set where it handily defeated the Lady Irish.
West won the overall regional title in four sets. Seeding and times for the state tournament will be announced Sunday.
