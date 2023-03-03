chapmanville — Chapmanville held Liberty to 2 points in the second quarter, on the way to winning the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship 63-33 on Friday.
Sal Dean scored 34 points and Benji Adkins added 11 points for Chapmanville.
Rasean Simms scored 10 points in the loss for Liberty.
Chapmanville will play in the Class AA Region 3 co-final next week.
Liberty
Conner Cantley 2, Jalen Cook 9, Zach Bowman 3, Kris Bowman 3, Rasean Simms 10, Devin Price 2, Riley Marty 4
Chapmanville
Zion Blevins 4, Sal Dean 34, Isaiah Smith 3, Devin Workman 3, Eli Smith 6, Benji Adkins 11, Tucker Adkins 2
L: 15 2 7 9 — 33
C: 14 16 23 10 — 63
3-point goals — L: 1 (Cook); C: 4 (Dean 2, Workman, Smith). Fouled out: None.
