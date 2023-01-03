Braden Chapman was like a caged lion at the half, wanting to be unleashed.
It stemmed from his early foul trouble against Princeton in the late game at the first day of the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
In a battle of Tigers, a caged Chapman was exactly what Princeton wanted.
Unleashed and free to create havoc from 19-feet-9-inches, not so much.
“He’s a competitor, man, and he felt caged up in the first half,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “I knew he felt bad, and he’ll bear responsibility, he put his team in that position with fouls. I told him, ‘If I’m going to trust you to play with fouls you’ve got to give me a reason to trust you and leave you in the game playing with two.’”
He exacted revenge in true Braden Chapman form — with some long daggers in the form of two game-changing 3s in the third quarter in an eventual 73-48 victory against Princeton.
Seconds after Kris Joyce brought Princeton to within a point, 35-34 just over midway through the period, Chapman responded with back-to-back 3s in what was a 13-point quarter for the Shady senior.
“He felt bad, you could tell he felt caged up and he played like he was unleashed in the third quarter,” Olson said.
Princeton coach Robb Williams agreed.
“We couldn’t contain so I don’t know if we could,” Williams said. “He was a problem, and he made a difference tonight. We played a very good first half but in the third quarter he was just unbelievable.”
“I was on tonight (in the third) but credit to my teammates, they were finding me, and the coaches were in my face,” Chapman said. “There are going to be other times when it’s Ammar (Maxwell), Jack, Cole, they’re going to get theirs, Cam. I just want to credit my teammates.”
And they did find him and contributed to the third quarter run, too.
After Jaedan Holstein hit a deuce to make it 43-34 on the coattails of the Chapman 3s, Princeton’s Nic Fleming broke the streak with a deuce.
But Ammar Maxwell and Chapman combined on another 8-0 run to push the Shady lead to 51-36.
“We didn’t run any offensive sets,” Williams said of the third. “If we called a play, they wouldn’t run it, or they would halfway run it. We didn’t shoot well. Three for 23 from 3s. I can’t tell you how many open layups we missed. Not even contested. I was happy defensively for the most part.”
So was Olson. He pinned his program’s hopes on defense when he took over six years ago and the results are in the team’s success. Always looking for a motivational factor, Olson had pointed out in practice the 70 points scored by Princeton in the last three seasons against a Ronnie Olson team, dating back to April 2, 2021, against Morgantown at the Armory in the CTC.
Princeton entered the game averaging 91.4 points per game.
“I can see why they average 90 points a game,” Olson said. “I felt like no matter what we did they wouldn’t get 60 on us. We wanted the goal to be hold them under 50 and we did that. I think we’re just too good a defensive team, it doesn’t matter who we play, Princeton, Martinsburg or Morgantown. The kids took it as a challenge. You see things like that with us, right? We saw they averaged 90 points, and we took that personally and I’m glad we did. “
Shady Spring created 23 turnovers and had 12 steals. Princeton was nearly equal to the task, causing 21 turnovers and grabbing 17 steals.
The difference was the Braden Chapman-fueled third quarter.
Chapman finished with 22 points (4-7 3s) and four steals. Cam Manns had 13, Cole Chapman had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Maxwell had 10.
Princeton’s Fleming had 18, Joyce 13 and Chase Hancock 10.
Shady Spring came back last weekend from a trip to Florida and a national tournament where the Tigers went 2-2.
“We felt like today was Day 1 of our season,” Olson said. “The last week felt like a training camp for us. It was long, and it was tough. We had fun while we were (in Florida). But everybody was happy to get home. I didn’t feel like I was on vacation, I’m sure they didn’t either. We’re back and driving back I was looking forward to playing these three games.”
Princeton's Williams had a little fun with his wardrobe for the game, with orange Bermuda shorts, blue deck shoes and a white Princeton sweatshirt, looking like je just got in from Florida himself. He credited the unseasonably warm weather.
“No, it’s nice outside that’s all,” he said, laughing. I just said, ‘I’m going to wear shorts tonight.’ That’s the first time I’ve ever worn shorts, and probably the last time, too.”
Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring (4-3) finishes out the week against Class A No. 1 James Monroe (New River CTC at the Armory) and at Class AA No. 1 Bluefield (Lil Tony Webster Tournament at Brushfork) on Friday and Saturday. Princeton, 7-2, faces Capital Saturday at the New River CTC.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 6-15 6-9 18, Gavin Stover 1-4 0-2, Chase Hancock 4-8 1-2 10, Kris Joyce 4-12 3-5 13, Grant Cochran 0-0 1-2 1, Davon Edwards 0-6 1-2 1, Dom Collins 1-2 1-2 3, Reed Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Koen Sartin 0-4 0-0 1 0. Totals: 16-53 13-23 48
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 8-13 2-2 22, Ammar Maxwell 4-6 2-2 10, Cole Chapman 3-10 6-6 12, Jaedan Holstein 1-1 3-5 5, Cam Manns 4-8 3-4 13, Nathan Richmond 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Jack Williams 1-2 1-2 4, Jalon Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Jordan 0-1 0-0 , Khi Olson 0-1 0-1 0, Brody Radford 0-0 0-0 0, Braedy Johnston 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Green 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 26-47 17-22 73.
Princeton 17 12 12 7 - 48
Shady Spring 20 13 24 15 73
Three-point field goals – P: 3-19 (Fleming 0-5, Stover 0-1, Hancock 1-2, Joyce 2-5), Edwards 0-3, Collins 0-1, Sartin 0-2). SS: 8-20 (B. Chapman 4-7, Maxwell 0-1, C. Chapman 0-3, Manns 2-5, Williams 1-2, Olson 0-1, Green 1-1. Rebounds – P: 32 (Fleming 6). SS: 37 (C. Chapman 10). Assists – P: 5 (Stover 3). SS: 13 (C. Chapman 5), Steals – P: 17 (Joyce 5), SS: 12 (B. Chapman 4). Fouled out – P: Sartin.
