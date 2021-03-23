Boys Basketball
Shady Spring 85,
Westside 57
The Chapman twins were dynamic Tuesday night, leading Class AAA No. 4 Shady Spring past Westside 85-57 at Shady.
Braden Chapman led the Tigers with 37 points, nailing seven 3-pointers while brother Cole had a triple double with Cole Chapman scoring 17, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Missing starting point guard Daniel Reed, Westside was led by Evan Colucci who scored 18 points and Ethan Blackburn who added 14.
Shady will travel to PikeView on Friday while Westside travels to Nicholas County that same day.
Westside (3-3)
Ethan Blackburn 14, Wesley Browning 4, Shandell Adkins 2, Evan Colucci 18, Dale Bledsoe 2, Jaxon Cogar 6, Austin Cline 1, Noah Lusk 5, Hunter Lester 3, Ryan Anderson 2
Shady Spring (5-1)
Todd Duncan 17, Cole Chapman 17, Braden Chapman 37, Jaedan Holstein 5, Cameron Manns 4, Devon Arrigoni 5
W: 21 11 13 12 — 57
SS: 25 24 23 13 — 85
3-point goals — W: 8 (Blackburn 3, Colucci 4, Lusk 1); SS: 11 (Duncan 3, C. Chapman 1, B. Chapman 7). Fouled Out: None.
Meadow Bridge 51,
Summers County 43
meadow bridge — Logan Hatfield scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Meadow Bridge beat Summers County for the second night in a row, 51-43.
Levi Jones scored 21 and Hunter Thomas 10 for Summers (1-7).
The Wildcats (3-2) will go to Greenbrier West on Friday. The Bobcats are set to host West on Saturday.
Summers County (1-7)
Sam Whittaker 6, Levi Jones 21, Brandon Isaac 5, Eric Erenberg 1, Hunter Thomas 10.
Meadow Bridge (3-2)
Hunter Claypool 8, Logan Hatfield 25, Caidan Connor 2, Conner Mullins 5, Kyle Hinken 3, Jaden Gladwell 8.
SC 11 9 12 11 — 43
MB 6 16 16 13 — 51
3-point goals — SC: 8 (Whittaker 2, Jones 5, Isaac); MB: 3 (Hinken, Gladwell 2). Fouled out — none.
Mount View 47,
Mercer Christian 43
welch — Cody Bailey scored 18 points and Jalen Hall added 11 in Mount View’s 47-43 win over Mercer Christian.
Mercer (6-3) got 20 points from Sam Boothe and 11 from Ryan Lucas.
Mount View (4-2) will host Montcalm on Friday.
Mount View (4-2)
Cody Bailey 18, Jalen Hall 11, Kris Jackson 6, Justin Haggerty 6, Malachi Bishop 6.
Mercer Christian (6-3)
Sam Boothe 20, Ryan Lucas 11, Shane Basham 5, Tanner Keatley 5, Zach Coleman 2.
MV 10 12 12 13 — 47
MCA 10 8 12 13 — 43
3-point goals — MV: 8 (Hall 3, Haggerty 2, Jackson 2); MCA: 5 (Boothe 3, Keatley, Basham). Fouled out — MCA: Coleman.
Princeton 65,
Woodrow Wilson 55
princeton — In spite of missing one of its starters outright and missing another for the majority of the game, the unbeaten Princeton boys basketball team upended visiting Woodrow Wilson 65-55 at Ralph Ball Court on Tuesday night.
Princeton took to the floor without Jon Wellman, while the squad’s main ball handler — Delathan Wilburn — did not start and only managed to play six minutes in the second quarter. Wilburn was averaging 24 points per game for Princeton headed in.
Ethan Parsons scored 28 points to pace the Tigers (5-0) and stepped up to take on the primary ball-handling duties when Wilburn was on the bench.
Chase Hancock scored 14 points for Princeton.
Jace Colucci scored 15 points to pace Woodrow Wilson. Maddex McMillen added 11.
The Flying Eagles (2-5) will host Greenbrier East on Thursday.
Woodrow Wilson (2-5)
Ben Gilliam 2, Jace Colucci 15, Keynan Cook 6, Maddex McMillen 11, Dewayne Richardson 7, Kayden Slay 10, Mike Miller 4.
Princeton (5-0)
Garret Goins 6, Ethan Parsons 28, Chase Hancock 14, Kris Joyce 2, Grant Cochran 8, Khamrin Hurte 3, Delathan Wilburn 4.
WW 11 24 8 12 — 55
P 10 25 10 20 — 65
3-point goals — WW: 8 (Colucci 3, McMillen 3, Slay 2). P: 4 (Hancock 3, Hurte).
Girls Basketball Scores
Greenbrier East 67,
Oak Hill 28
fairlea — Brooke Davis had 18 points and 10 rebound in Greenbrier East’s 67-28 win over Oak Hill.
Allie Dunford had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Spartans (7-3). Layla Pence scored 13 points.
Samiah Lynch had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Devils (0-3), who will visit Bluefield on Friday.
East will host George Washington on Friday.
Oak Hill (0-3)
Eden Gilkey 2, Kalila Hames 3, Samiah Lynch 21, Kristen Shrewsberry 2.
Greenbrier East (7-3)
Allie Dunford 10, Cadence Stewart 7, Brookelyn Morgan 2, Brooke Davis 18, Layla Pence 13, Aubrey Glover 6, Marley Patterson 3, Kenna Sheppard 8.
OH 6 13 4 5 — 28
GE 12 22 16 17 — 67
3-point goals — OH: 3 (Hames, Lynch 2); GE: 7 (Davis 2, Glover 2, Patterson, Sheppard 2). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 63, Greater Beckley Christian 31
hico — Emily Dickerson poured in 18 points to lead Midland Trail in a 63-31 win over Greater Beckley Christian.
Cara Smith scored 11 to lead the Crusaders, who will play at River View on Monday.
The Patriots will visit Herbert Hoover on Friday.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Moss 9, Allie Smith 6, Jessica Arrington 3, Cara Smith 11, Emerson Young 2.
Midland Trail
Emily Dickerson 18, Jolie Stephenson 8, Meghan Gill 9, Mia Nuckols 7, Brylee Stephenson 6, Rosie Moore 2, Alexis Dozier 3.
GBC 10 6 4 11 — 31
MT 15 12 14 12 — 63
3-point goals — GBC: 3 (Moss, Smith 2); MT: . Fouled out — none.
Richwood 49,
Greenbrier West 45
richwood — Trinity Amick scored 20 points as Richwood earned a close 49-45 win over Greenbrier West.
Hannah Lipps added 14 for the Lumberjacks, who go to Mount View on Saturday.
Allyson Dunn dropped in a game-high 27 for Greenbrier West, which will host Montcalm tonight.
Greenbrier West
Natalie Agee 4, Meagan Poticher 4, Raelynn Palmer 5, Allyson Dunn 27, Hannah Sweet 3.
Richwood
Kiara Smith 6, Caley Brown 2, Mikhaela McKinney 3, Hannah Lipps 14, Trinity Amick 20, Carlee Dillard 4.
GW 8 14 12 11 — 45
R 15 13 7 14 — 49
3-point goals — GW: 1 (Sweet); R: 1 (Lipps). Fouled out — GW: Agee, Poticher, Palmer; R: Smith.
Summers County 64,
Mercer Christian 40
hinton — Taylor Isaac hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Summers County’s 64-40 win over Mercer Christian.
Gavin Pivont added 14 for the Bobcats (5-2), who visit Charleston Catholic on Thursday.
Karis Trump scored 17 and Kayley Trump 12 for Mercer.
Mercer Christian
Karis Trump 17, Kirsten Trump 5, Aleigha Hill 1, Kayley Trump 12, Jaala Maurer 5.
Summers County (5-2)
Riley Richmond 2, Taylor Isaac 21, Gavin Pivont 14, Maggie Stover 5, Ashley Cooper 8, Emily Richmond 2, Gracie Harvey 4, Jessi Ward 4, Liv Meador 4.
MCA 8 15 8 9 — 40
SC 19 15 16 14 — 64
3-point goals — MCA: 4 (Kar. Trump 4); SC: 8 (Isaac 5, Stover, S. Pivont 2). Fouled out — none.