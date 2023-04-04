Ronnie Olson plans on spending as much time at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center the next four years as his schedule will allow. and he thinks many in southern West Virginia just might do the same.
The attraction will be seeing Braden Chapman and Cole Chapman take their basketball careers to the next level together at WVU Tech. The Shady Spring seniors made that official — finally — by signing their letters of intent during a get together Tuesday at El Mariachi in Beaver.
The twin brothers who have been committed to the Golden Bears since the summer helped make Shady Spring basketball one of the hottest tickets among prep sports in the area. Both are four-year starters and 1,000-point scorers and played in three consecutive state championship games, winning it all in 2021.
Now they will remain as teammates and in their backyard.
“I told Braden the other day, I think him and Cole can build a fan base because they’ve been so ingrained in our community,” Olson said. “I’m definitely going to make it out to way more West Virginia Tech games and I’m sure I’m not the only one.”
The Golden Bear staff had been on the Chapmans since arriving at the WVU Tech campus in 2019, which stuck with each of them.
“They believe in us, and they have a great team,” Braden said. “Just going up there, being able to learn and develop the bonds and just knowing that I’m going to have some brothers for life.”
“It was the coaches, the family, the players — they’re great. They’re all great,” Cole added. “When we go work out with them, it’s just a great time. We’ve having fun, close to home. It’s just a win-win for everybody.”
The Tech coaching staff and several players were on hand to help celebrate the moment.
“For one, they’re great people, and we always say great people make great basketball players,” Golden Bears head coach George Wilmore said. “I remember going to an open gym with them, they were in ninth grade. They just totally dominated the open gym. We didn’t know who they were. It was me and coach (Payton) Sturm’s first recruiting trip in Beckley and we had a guy come up to us say that they were literally just freshmen.
“Just building that relationship with them, bringing them in the gym in the summer. They have always worked out with our guys. They just fit right in with our guys. I coached them in AAU. Getting to know their family, getting to know (parents) Brian and April has been just a blessing for us.”
The Chapmans capped off their Shady careers last month by being named Class AAA all-state captains. Braden was first-team captain after averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game, and Cole led the second team with a 9.8 ppg average.
Playing together in college wasn’t always the plan, but neither one is complaining. They will live at home their freshman year then discuss possibly rooming together after that.
“It just worked out the way and it’s a blessing from God to get a few more years with him, because who knows how much longer we will play basketball?” said Braden, who plans to major in finance. “I think it’s a blessing and just special.”
“We never really talked about it that much. We felt like we always knew if we could play together, it would be the best option, and it worked that way,” added Cole, who is trying to settle between dentistry and engineering. “If he went to another school and I went to another school, it would have been fine. But we were able to go together and it’s great.”
The Shady Spring products will join Woodrow Wilson’s Bryce Radford, Oak Hill’s Andrew Work, Fayetteville’s Luke Vass, Bluefield’s Darrin Martin and Nicholas County’s Colby Pishner as local players on the roster.
“Bringing local great talent is something that Tech needs from across the board and we’re starting that phenomenon,” Wilmore said. “I know it’s been going on, but to bring in two players that are just not only great basketball players but great people and have a great following, it’s going to be great for West Virginia Tech.”
“It’s been a lifelong dream to play college,” Cole said. “Tech has given us the opportunity to do that and to officially put it in the books, it’s kind of surreal. We know we’re at the next level now.”
