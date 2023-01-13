Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman was on fire in the first half, scoring 19 of his team’s 21 first-quarter points and sitting with 29 at the half, as the Tigers rolled to a 47-38 halftime lead over visiting Greenbrier East Friday night at Dave Wills Gymnasium.
But if you really want to sneak a peek at what makes Chapman so good, and in coach Ronnie Olson’s mind the best player in the state, look at the second half.
He had just four points but served as a primary facilitator in the key quarter as Shady Spring pulled away from Class AAAA No. 4 Greenbrier East in an 89-63 victory.
With Chapman already at 29 points, he became the second-half focal point which allowed others to shine.
After the Spartans cut the lead to five with two quick baskets by their two stars, Goose Gabbert and Adam Seams, Cam Manns hit back-to-back 3s from the left baseline to extend the lead to 53-42.
Ammar Maxwell then started a quarter to remember of his own with 14 points, along with a basket from Chapman and a 3 from sophomore Jack Williams to push the lead to 72-50 by the end of the third.
“They came out in the (second half) with a lot of energy,” Chapman said. “In the second half, Ammar took over. We told him, ‘The first half is done with, go get it and be you’ and he did that.”
After it was 57-48, Shady went on a 15-2 run to close the third and, for that matter, the game. Maxwell had 10 on that run.
Chapman morphed from scoring standout to basically getting his teammates in positions to be successful. In the second half he attempted just five shots in the final 16 minutes.
“When Braden does that, we are a better team. He truly took what the defense gave him,” Olson said. “They started keying on him a little more and we went to Ammar there, we felt like we had a mismatch there with Ammar.
“Braden could have honestly been selfish and took more shots and try to get 40 but he didn’t. He wanted to get the win and get our team better. He facilitated and that speaks volumes about his (basketball) IQ.”
“Braden played great, he didn’t miss for a while,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “He’s a fun kid to watch. We had a hand in his face most of the time. I don’t know what else you do. We tried denying him the ball. They run a lot of plays for him, they execute on the offense end and he was getting open and knocking them down.”
Still, Chapman’s start was key for Shady Spring, if for no other reason than the Tigers found themselves in some first half foul trouble.
“Coach ran some great sets for me and was able to get me some open looks and my teammates found me,” Chapman said of his start.
He had the first 11 points of the game and down 15-13, he had back-to-back 3s to give the Tigers a lead they would not lose. Up 24-20 early in the second quarter he made back-to-back 3s again to make it 30-20. He had six 3s in the first half.
“He was a star tonight,” Olson said. “Big game, your best players play the best games and shew, that bucket was the size of a trash bin. What’s crazy, he was taking what the defense was giving him. He would go backdoor if they would press up, he would curl. We got in tons of foul trouble at the start, had two or three players out and the bench behind Braden allowed us to build a nine-point lead and Braden was star power tonight. Thirty-three is hard to get against a team like that.”
Another key stat was rebounding. The Tigers had several key stickbacks and by the end of the night had nearly doubled the Spartans in made field goals, 33 to 19. The Spartans shot 50 percent in the game, Shady 57 percent.
“They are a tough out, there aren’t many teams in the state that play like them,” Olson said of East. “They have tons of guards, they can all shoot it, you have to stay really attached to them. They are really disciplined on offense. I knew we would be able to score more than we would usually. We really thought we could get them on the glass, and I think we outrebounded them on the offensive boards and the guys really took advantage of that, getting second chance points.”
Patton agreed.
“We had a big sign on the board that said rebound coming in, and we work on that every day,” Patton said. “We said we had to be a very physical team under the boards and eliminate their second-chance points and we didn’t do that tonight. So, yeah, they are going to shoot more shots than us.”
Greenbrier East, 7-2, is scheduled to host Spring Mills Saturday, the other team that has beaten it this year, back in mid-December.
Shady Spring, 8-3, has won five straight and will travel over to Olson’s alma mater Independence Tuesday.
Greenbrier East
Donavin Penn 0 1-2 1, Chris Jacobs 1 0-0 3, Peyton DeHaven 0 4-4 4, Adam Seams 4 3-4 11, Monquelle Davis 1 4-4 6, Goose Gabbert 4 7-8 17, Hunter Humphries 1 0-0 2, Gabe Patton 1 0-0 3, Chris St. Clair 2 0-1 4, Kaiden Huffman 3 1-1 7, Jude Libby 1 0-0 3, Bryson Brammer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 20-25 63
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 11 5-7 33, Nathan Richmond 1 0-0 2, Ammar Maxwell 6 1-3 14, Ty Austin 0 0-0 0, Gavin Davis 1 0-0 2, Cole Chapman 4 1-2 10, Jack Williams 3 0-0 8, Jaedan Holstein 1 0-0 2, Jalon Bailey 1 0-1 2, Sam Jordan 1 0-0 2, Khi Olson 1 0-0 3, Brody Radford 1 0-0 3, Braedy Johnston 0 0-0 0, Cam Manns 2 2-2 8, Brady Green 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 9-17 89.
GE 20 18 12 13 — 63
SS 21 26 25 17 — 89
Three-point field goals – GE: 5 (Jacobs 1, Gabbert 2, Patton 1, Brammer 1). SS: 14 (B. Chapman 6, Maxwell 1, C. Chapman 1, Williams 2, Olson 1, Radford 1, Manns 2). Fouled out – None.
