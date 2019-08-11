Chapman returns as enforcer for Tigers

A year ago, Haven Chapman was the new kid in the Shady Spring locker room.
A junior transfer from Woodrow Wilson, Chapman kept his head down, quietly working.
“He works hard in practice,” Shady spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. “He was quiet at first, but now he’s more vocal as a leader, but he’s always led by how he’s practiced. The kid works hard. I’ve never had to straighten him up. He’s a star and a lot of times you don’t get that from a star. Offensively and defensively he opens things up.”
He made the transition easily, becoming the Tigers’ power rushing threat and a perfect complement to speedy senior Tyler Bragg. He rushed for 656 yards in the regular season to go along with eight touchdowns.
“I try to go by the mentality that not one person can bring me down,” Chapman said. “I go hard every play and lower my shoulder and see what I can get.”
On the defensive side, he made an impact as a hard-hitting linebacker, becoming a big part of the Tigers’ first playoff trip since 2011, making the decision to transfer one that benefitted both parties.
“I didn’t expect to have that season,” Chapman said. “They went 5-5 the year before, so when I came over I just wanted to help out the best I could and do the best I can.”
While the numbers weren’t eye-popping, the hits he levied were. With the graduation of Bragg, Chapman can expect an uptick in his workload, something he welcomes as the Tigers try to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-2011.
“I don’t try to do too much,” Chapman said. “Tyler may be gone now, but I don’t think too much about extra touches. I just try to come out and do my best in practice every day. I just work as hard as I can, lifting and running every day. We’ve got some good backs though that are also going to help replace what we lost in Tyler in Isaiah (Valentine) and Isaac (Harvey). They’re going to help carry that load, too. They’re really good and we’ll share the ball a lot.”
Despite the abundance of offensive skill players, Chapman still has goals set for himself as he enters the 2019 season. On offense, he has his eyes set on a milestone he has yet to reach.
“I’d like to rush for 1,000 yards,” Chapman said. “It’s something I’ve never done before and I’d like to do that.”
On defense, Chapman will be playing an old role for the Tigers, one he hasn’t played since his time at Woodrow.
“We used him at linebacker last year, which he hadn’t done much,” Culicerto said. “He was pretty much a free safety at Woodrow. We’re going to put him back there and see what happens. We think it’s going to be a good move. We’ve got a lot of linebackers we can move, so we’re going to test that out and see. Pass wise, he can move. He can cover the field and he’s a smart kid so we’re hoping it works out that we can leave him there.”
Chapman welcomes the move, though he hasn’t played in the secondary in nearly two years.
“I’ve got to get back to it. I’m a little rusty,” Chapman said. “I expect it to go great though. They want somebody back there that will come up and lay the wood on somebody and that’s what I want to do. We’ll see what happens. I like defense a lot. I see myself playing defense at the next level. It’s better for me, but offense is fun.”
