Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldShady Spring's Braden Chapman left, drives the lane against Wheeling Central's Michael Toepfer in a semifinal game of the Class AAA boys state basketball tournament in Charleston Friday.
Chapman has Shady back to defend championship (WITH GALLERY)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — If the state hadn’t heard of Braden Chapman, they most certainly have now.
Chapman scored 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists, kept his team in the game early and played lockdown defense as the Tigers knocked off Wheeling Central 59-49 in the Class AAA semifinals Friday night.
“Wow, that was all Shady Spring boys basketball team,” Olson said after. “Because (those) fellows right there, they got after it and they didn’t let go. You talk about, shew, all out. I’m tired coaching them. I don’t know how they aren’t tired. My hat’s off to my guys. It didn’t have anything to do with me, or my coaches. Those boys wanted it and they took it.”
1 of 16
031922 Shady 2.jpg
Cole Chapman, of Shady Spring, drives the lane against, Ryan Reasbeck, of Wheeling Central, in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. Shady Spring won 59-49 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 3.jpg
Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, drives the lane against, of Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. Shady Spring won 59-49 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 5.jpg
Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, left, drives the lane against, Michael Toepfer, of Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. Shady Spring won 59-49 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 11.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 6.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 8.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 9.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 10.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 14.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 15.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 12.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 13.jpg
031922 Shady 7.jpg
031922 Shady 4.jpg
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson celebrating with his team after beating Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. Shady Spring won 59-49 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031822 Shady 1.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, celebrating after beating Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. Shady Spring won 59-49 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
031922 Shady 16.jpg
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central in the semi-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Friday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
The Tigers will next face Fairmont Senior Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Class AAA championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.
For the second game Shady struggled in the first quarter.
But Braden Chapman put the team on his back, waiting for the inevitable switch to be flipped by his teammates.
As the team struggled afield, hitting just 3 of its first 15 shots, Chapman had all seven of the Tigers' points.
“I just wanted to keep the team in it because we were struggling to score a little bit,” he said. “I just wanted just to push them, and I think I helped a little bit.”
Olson was having none of that.
“He did more than help, he kept us in it offensively and defensively in that first quarter,” Olson said. “I mean absolutely kept us in it in the first quarter.”
He ended up scoring the first 11 points for Shady, and when the dust cleared, he had matched Wheeling Central mano-a-mano.
Chapman had two baskets after Central’s Caleb Ratcliffe scored to even the score at 11-11.
That was the start of a 16-0 run that everyone knew was coming.
Chapman started the quarter with a basket and ended it as the Tigers led 25-14 at the half.
Chapman’s ability to keep Shady in it allowed a 16-0 run to be a game changer. Wheeling Central had a scoreless drought of 6:25, largely due to Shady Spring’s defense.
“I really felt like we were getting what we wanted, I just felt like the guys were a little hesitant on the offensive end,” Olson said. “I knew (Wheeling Central) was not going to be able to score at a high rate, and they didn’t, and I knew our offense would take of and it did and it kind of avalanched there in the second.”
Did it ever.
After Braden Chapman scored twice to tie it at 11 Cole Chapman joined the scoring fray and that was the last time Shady didn’t have the lead. After a timeout Jaedan Holstein had a tip-in, Braden Chapman drove and scored and completed a three-point play, Sam Jordan scored inside, and Cole Chapman scored on a layup.
At that point Mel Stephens had no choice but to call a timeout. Cam Manns scored again for Shady 28 seconds later to give the Tigers a 23-11 lead.
Leyton Toepfer finally broke the drought with a 3 for the Maroon Knight but Braden Chapman competed his 15-point first half with a layup to give the Tigers a 25-14 lead.
Holstein traced the genesis of the 16-0 run to Braden Chapman.
“I think (the switch) flipped when Braden started going off there,” Holstein said. “He kept us in the game. We started off super flat, not making shots, not talking on defense. He really helped us and lifted us up. Probably about halfway through the second quarter."
“A couple minutes into the second quarter we got a couple steals and got a couple layups, in transition we were able to get a basket or two and they started missing shot,” Cole Chapman said. “That’s when we knew we had them.
“I feel the same,” Braden Chapman said. “Early in the second quarter we really pressured them, forced them into some bad shots and pushed in transitions and that led to some easy buckets.”
The 11-point lead seemed like more, Stephens said.
“They make it so tough for you to score that yeah, a 10-point lead seems like it’s 18 or 20 against them,” Stephens said. “I thought we still had a chance when we cut it to seven, we just needed to get a couple stops and get a couple buckets. They haven’t played in any tight ones and the closer the game got, even though they are good and really experienced, maybe they would tighten up. But they are so good we cut it to seven they come down and hit a big 3 and no it’s back out to 10 again.”
Cole Chapman had that big 3 Stephens alluded to when the score was whittled to 42-35.
When they got it to six, 49-43, Cole Chapman had two free throws and Holstein scored on a drive to the basket of an assist from Chapman.
Inside the three-minute markdown 53-43, the Maroon Knights were forced to foul, and the Tigers made six straight free throws to close it out.
In addition to Braden Chapman’s big night, Shady Spring (25-1 and winners of 22 straight) Cole Chapman had 18 (and was 8 of 10 at the line) and Cam Manns had nine.
Ryan Reasbeck had 18 for Wheeling Central (21-4), Caleb Ratcliffe added 12 and Leyton Toepfer 11.
Olson knows that another seven-point opener won’t do the trick against the Polar Bears.
“We have to keep them off the glass, they’re a very good rebounding team,” Olson said. “I think it’s going to be another four-quarter game. We are going to have to play with the same intensity. They are going to do a lot of things that frustrate us offensively. They will throw a lot of looks at us. It’s going to be a lot like tonight, and we are going to have to fight through that.”