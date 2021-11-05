110621 Wheeling vs Cabell Midland 3.jpg

Wheeling Park celebrates after Lily Hanna, 22, scored a goal in the first half against Cabell Midland, during the semifinal match game of the girls AAA state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Wheeling won 5-0. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

The West Virginia high school soccer tournament got started Friday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

The boys Class AAA division was competitive, with both semifinals needing extra time. Washington got by defending state champion George Washington 2-1 in two overtimes, while Morgantown took a 2-1 victory over Cabell Midland in the first overtime.

GALLERY: State Soccer Tournament

1 of 15

Girls Class AAA wasn’t nearly as close. Defending champion Wheeling Park eliminated Cabell Midland 5-0, while George Washington shut out Spring Mills 4-0.

In boys Class AA-A, Charleston Catholic defeated Fairmont 2-1 in a rematch of last year’s title game that was won by Fairmont. Point Pleasant downed Herbert Hoover 2-0.

In girls Class AA-A, defending champion Charleston Catholic disposed of Oak Glen 4-1 and Philip Barbour edged by Winfield 1-0.

Championship Saturday will begin with the Class AA-A boys title game between Charleston Catholic and Point Pleasant at 9:30 a.m. The Class AA-A girls title game between Charleston Catholic and Philip Barbour will start 45 minutes after.

In Class AAA, Wheeling Park and George Washington will kick off at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys game between Washington and Morgantown.

Class AA-A games will be played at Carter Stadium, with Class AA playing at Cline Stadium.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video