Championship Saturday set at state soccer tournament (With Photo Gallery)
The West Virginia high school soccer tournament got started Friday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The boys Class AAA division was competitive, with both semifinals needing extra time. Washington got by defending state champion George Washington 2-1 in two overtimes, while Morgantown took a 2-1 victory over Cabell Midland in the first overtime.
Samuel Delgra, 10 of Charleston Catholic, center, tries to get away from Moziah Hippolyte, 3, and Kaelen Armstrong, 2, of Fairmont Senior, during the semifinal match game of the boys AA-A state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Charleston Catholic won 2-1. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Fairmont vs Catholic 2.jpg
Owen Snyder, 6, of Charleston Catholic, left, defends against, Moziah Hippolyte, 3, of Fairmont Senior, during the semifinal match game of the boys AA-A state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Charleston Catholic won 2-1. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Fairmont vs Catholic 3.jpg
Caleb Conley, 6, of Fairmont Senior, left, tries to kick the ball away from, Michael Loa, 3, of Charleston Catholic, during the semifinal match game of the boys AA-A state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Charleston Catholic won 2-1. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Fairmont vs Catholic 4.jpg
Eli Coleman, 8, left, runs off the field with his teammates Robert Groom, 11, and Samuel Delgra, 10 of Charleston Catholic, after scoring the winning goal against Fairmont Senior during the semifinal match game of the boys AA-A state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Charleston Catholic won 2-1. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Fairmont vs Catholic 5.jpg
Samuel Delgra, 10, left, and Eli Coleman of Charleston Catholic celebrate after Coleman scored the winning goal against Fairmont Senior during the semifinal match game of the boys AA-A state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Charleston Catholic won 2-1. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 GW vs Spring Mills 1.jpg
Carissa Ring, 9, of Spring Mills, left, and Sophia Chugha, 20, of George Washington, in the first half during the girls semi-final match of the AAA state soccer tournament held at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 GW vs Spring Mills 2.jpg
Katherine Akeras, 5, of George Washington, left, and Sarah Rader, 10, of Spring Mills in the first half during the girls semi-final match of the AAA state soccer tournament held at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 GW vs Spring Mills 3.jpg
Kensey Thomas, 14, of George Washington, left, and Carter Smith, 9, of Spring Mills in the first half during the girls semi-final match of the AAA state soccer tournament held at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 GW vs Spring Mills 4.jpg
Reese Thomas, 13 of George Washington, third from left, get embraced by her teammates after scoring a goal against Spring Mills in the first half during the girls semi-final match of the AAA state soccer tournament held at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 GW vs Spring Mills 5.jpg
Reese Huffman, 13, of George Washington, left, and Abby Johnson, 15 of Spring Mills in the first half during the girls semi-final match of the AAA state soccer tournament held at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. George Washington won 4-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 GW vs Spring Mills 6.jpg
Carissa Ring, 9, of Spring Mills, left, heads the ball against Deryn Doamekpor, 15, of George Washington, in the first half during the girls semi-final match of the AAA state soccer tournament held at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. George Washington won 4-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Wheeling vs Cabell Midland 1.jpg
Merrit Delk, 10, of Wheeling Park, left, kicks the ball away from Rebecha Hunt, 11, of Cabell Midland, during the semifinal match game of the girls AAA state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Wheeling won 5-0. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Wheeling vs Cabell Midland 2.jpg
Maya Taggart, 25, of Wheeling Park, left, and Taylor Harris, 9, of Cabell Midland, race after the ball during the semifinal match game of the girls AAA state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Wheeling won 5-0. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Wheeling vs Cabell Midland 3.jpg
Wheeling Park celebrates after Lily Hanna, 22, scored a goal in the first half against Cabell Midland, during the semifinal match game of the girls AAA state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Wheeling won 5-0. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
110621 Wheeling vs Cabell Midland 4.jpg
Lily Hanna, 22, of Wheeling Park, left, and Hanley Riner, 8, of Cabell Midland, during the semifinal match game of the girls AAA state soccer tournament held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Wheeling won 5-0. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Girls Class AAA wasn’t nearly as close. Defending champion Wheeling Park eliminated Cabell Midland 5-0, while George Washington shut out Spring Mills 4-0.
In boys Class AA-A, Charleston Catholic defeated Fairmont 2-1 in a rematch of last year’s title game that was won by Fairmont. Point Pleasant downed Herbert Hoover 2-0.
In girls Class AA-A, defending champion Charleston Catholic disposed of Oak Glen 4-1 and Philip Barbour edged by Winfield 1-0.
Championship Saturday will begin with the Class AA-A boys title game between Charleston Catholic and Point Pleasant at 9:30 a.m. The Class AA-A girls title game between Charleston Catholic and Philip Barbour will start 45 minutes after.
In Class AAA, Wheeling Park and George Washington will kick off at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys game between Washington and Morgantown.
Class AA-A games will be played at Carter Stadium, with Class AA playing at Cline Stadium.