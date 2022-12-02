wheeling — Independence’s Judah Price remembered walking into the Patriots’ fieldhouse as a freshman and seeing a sign on the wall.
“Me and Cyrus (Goodson) were actually talking about that the other day,” Price said as a mist began falling on Wheeling Island Stadium. “Our freshman year we came in and it said, ‘Championship Under Construction.’ We were like that’s never going to happen here. Here we are.”
The construction is complete.
Price continued his record-setting ways with 371 yards and four touchdowns as the Patriots finished off an undefeated state championship season with a 42-7 victory against Herbert Hoover in the Class AA title game. It was Independence’s first state championship and the first for veteran coach John H. Lilly.
The 371 yards broke the Class AA record of 315 yards set by former Bridgeport and WVU standout Dylan Tonkery and was also an all-classes record. He also had a 94-yard run early in the second half to break a 33-year-old record for longest run in a Class AA championship game formerly held by East Bank’s Chris Leffew.
“I didn’t know there were any more records I could break,” Price, the game MVP, said. “At this point I don’t know what else I could do. Some awards would be nice, but I guess we’ll see what comes my way.”
Price finished his senior season with 2,583 yards rushing and 49 rushing touchdowns. He had 52 total touchdowns and finished with a state-record 396 points, including 42 two-point conversions, which is also thought to be a record although no official records exist.
The record-setting 94-yard run ended up being a big one.
It was a backbreaker for the Huskies.
The Patriots started their first drive of the second half on the six-yard line with a 14-0 lead.
Price changed that with a run into the record book.
“Braxton McKinney got a great block and the line blocked so well and I saw the hole,” Price said. “The safety and the corner were crashing on me and he bit way too hard and I was gone.”
“He just made a play,” Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “He’s the best player in Class AA football. We didn’t defend it the right way, but he made a play. They cause you a lot of challenges. I thought here we are (down) 14-0 with the ball. That was tough. But they are a good football team that is going to make plays.”
It was a redemption story for Lilly and his team, which lost in the state title game a year ago, 21-12 to Fairmont.
“I felt like, and I know some of our players felt like, we worked hard but we let the community down,” Lilly said. “Tonight, I think we redeemed that. and our kids played not just for us but for the community.”
After Price’s record-setting run, he would score again at he outset of the fourth quarter to make it 28-0.
The Huskies finally got on the board when sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield hooked up with Andrew Rollyson on a 24-yard touchdown pass.
Hatfield, a 1,000-yard passer and rusher, was held in check, mainly with Price spying on him all night.
“We were in robber coverage and wherever Dane went, Judah went,” Lilly said. “We spied him with Judah.”
Hatfield had 20 rushing yards and Hoover had just 31 rush yards. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 106 yards.
But Independence quarterback Trey Bowers, who had 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns, had a 41-yard run for a score and Price a six-yard touchdown run to end it.
Independence led 14-0 at the half.
The Patriots drove inside the Huskies 10 on the game’s first possession and ended up turning the ball over on downs.
The Huskies appeared to pick up an initial first down, but a personal foul overturned that and forced the Patriots to punt. The punt was shanked, giving Independence a short field.
A few plays later Price cashed it in with a 3-yard run and added the conversion for an 8-0 lead.
And he had a fumble early in the game inside the 10 that stopped the Huskies’ best drive of the first half.
“We knew when he was a freshman, he was going to be special,” Lilly said. “We had the Kennedy Award winner in our backfield, and we all think he is going to be the Kennedy Award winner this year. I’m not saying he is the best player but daggone he is one of the best players. He did such a good job. But you know what, that daggoned offensive line is special.”
Price thinks so, too.
“Actually, I think they should get more credit than me,” Price said. “I just did an easy job. They did the job and I just ran through the holes.”
“As I’m an older coach now I think that I appreciate a little more than I would have as a young coach,” Lilly said of the title. “I think it will hit a little better, and a little humbler.”
Independence’s 19-strong senior class led a program that was 24-1 over the last two seasons.
Price felt like he proved the naysayers wrong.
“People have said I had an easy way through it (the season),” he said. “I feel the exact opposite. I feel like this team has worked very hard and the scoreboard shows it. I feel like I worked very hard and I hate getting bashed for it.”
He answered every question. The championship construction is complete.
Independence finished with 574 yards of total offense to just 137 for Herbert Hoover, which finished 10-3.
