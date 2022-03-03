NEW RICHMOND – You’d think a 10-0 run spanning the second and third quarters would leave you with something better than a 19-point deficit.
Not against Wyoming East.
Despite that little light at the end of the tunnel for Chapmanville, the Lady Warriors are headed back to Charleston to defend their Class AA state championship with an 84-50 victory against Chapmanville in a Class AA Region 3 co-final Thursday night.
That a 10-0 run barely was a blip on Wyoming East’s radar spoke volumes about how well the Warriors had played prior.
It came fast and furious and it was unstoppable once it started. And the Warriors took turns doing work with personal runs all driven by a defense that was seemingly unrelenting as the lead grew.
After leading 5-4 early, a free throw by Maddie Clark, two more by Kayley Bane and a basket by Cadee Blackburn made it 10-4. Senior Chloe Thompson made it 10-6. Chapmanville would get no closer.
First it was Abby Russell, a first-teamer last season who is coming back from a knee injury, as she scored seven straight points to push the lead to 17-6.
By the end of the first quarter the lead was 21-8.
At the outset of the second a couple of Bane 3s made it 27-12. After Daizi Farley scored for Chapmanville, the octane was turned up in the Lady Warriors' defense and the result was a game-changing, and for all intents and purposes, ending, 16-0 run. Blackburn had five straight, then Clark went on a 7-0 run. Russell sewed it up with back-to-back baskets to make it 43-14.
That rendered that 10-0 run by Chapmanville moot.
“The defense set a good tempo for us, we like to get up and down the court,” Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “Our girls did a really good job of finding the open man for some easy buckets. We benefitted by running the ball up and down the court.”
“Our defense is what picked up our game,” Bane said. “Our defense is what comes first and the offense follows.”
Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said if told her team would have a 10-0 run spanning the second and third, she would have thought she’d be in better shape than 19 down. “We talked at halftime about the way we play. We play until the buzzer sounds. We showed a lot of fight trying to get back in it. Unfortunately, we had some turnovers there and some missed bunnies and we couldn’t continue it.”
Something happened on the other side of the Tigers' run — Kayley Bane.
The junior scored eight straight points and 11 of 13 on a 15-0 run that made the score 60-26. Wyoming East outscored Chapmanville 20-7 in the third thanks to Bane’s play.
She finally exited when she was on the end of a rather emphatic foul by Chapmanville, but the damage was done as she finished with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists and one black eye.
The physical style played right into Wyoming East’s plan, Bane said.
“It’s honestly nice to play physical, because that’s the way we play, we play physical,” Bane said. “You know you’re going to have competition (against Chapmanville). You don’t know what to expect but you know it’s going to be physical."
In addition to the game-high 23 from Bane, Russell and Blackburn had 16 and Clark had 12.
Farley led Chapmanville (9-13) with 14 and Haley Fleming added 13.
Wyoming East (14-3) is the No. 2 seed in the state tournament and will face No. 7 seed Charleston Catholic at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
“It means everything to me,” Bane said of the return trip to Charleston. “It’s awesome to be able to bring these freshmen up there and let them realize the experience. All of us know except the freshman and we have that experience and I think that will help.”
If the Warriors win Wednesday, they will play again Friday morning in the first game of the semifinals at 9:30 a.m.
Chapmanville (9-13)
Daizi Farley 4 4-5 14, Claire Dingess 2 4-4 8, Haley Fleming 5 3-6 13, Jaiden Mahon 4 0-0 9, Chloe Thompson 2 0-0 4, Brooke Christian 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 18 11-15 50.
Wyoming East (14-3)
Hannah Blankenship 0 1-2 1, Madison Clark 4 2-4 12, Kayley Bane 9 3-3 23, Colleen Lookabill 0 0-0 0, Cadee Blackburn 6 2-3 16, Alivia Monroe 4 0-0 8, Charleigh Price 1 0-0 2, Abby Russell 6 4-7 16, Gabriella Cameron 3 0-0 6, Laken Toler 0 0-0 0, Arianna McKinney 0 0-0 0, MaKaylee Price 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 33 12-19 84
C 8 15 7 20 - 50
WE 21 24 20 19 - 84
3-point field goals – C: 3 (Farley 2, Mahon 1). WE 6 (Bane 6, Blackburn 2, Clark 2): Fouled out – C: Dingess