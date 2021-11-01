With the playoffs comes a different mindset. The results, however, were much the same.
Shady Spring and Herbert Hoover advanced in the winners bracket Monday at the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 volleyball tournament. The host Tigers and the Huskies will meet in the next round Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Both teams won their games in straight sets. Top-seeded Shady (36-3-1) beat Independence 25-9, 25-12, 25-8, while No. 2 Hoover took care of No. 5 Liberty.
It was the official start of the defense of the Class AA state championship for the Tigers, who have not dropped a set to a non-Class AAA team this season.
Shady defeated Hoover in last year's sectional championship en route to its state title.
"Tournament time is where it's all at and when it matters the most, so you have to stay focused and come in and play," Shady coach Kelly Williams. "I think the girls had a good time. I think they were really relaxed tonight."
No. 3 seed Independence (25-15) was strong in its first game, sweeping No. 4 Nicholas County 25-19, 25-11, 25-12.
"We were decent," Patriots coach Kevin Bragg said. "We served decent. It didn't prepare us for what we just had to do."
Which was face the defending champions. The Patriots came to play, but Shady sophomore Camille Testerman took control of the third set. She served out nine straight points to make it 24-7 before the Tigers closed out the night with a 25-8 victory.
Testerman has served well all season, even serving out an entire 25-point set in one match.
"She's a great server and she's been consistent all year long with her serves," Williams said. "She's just a real steady-eddy player who comes out and is focused all the time."
Nicholas County went on to sweep Liberty, eliminating the Raiders.
Independence will take on Nicholas County again Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game on one court, with Shady and Hoover playing on the other. The Shady-Hoover winner advances to Wednesday's 6 p.m. championship, while the loser will take on the Independence-Nicholas winner Tuesday night.
"Take it one match at a time," Bragg said. "Got to get by the first one first and then set our sights on Hoover or Shady."
Shady defeated Hoover 2-0 on Sept. 14 in the teams' only meeting of the year.
"I'm hoping tomorrow they come in a little bit more focused against Herbert Hoover, because we don't want to take them for granted," Williams said. "They're a good team and hopefully we come out and dominate the game. ... We saw them once this year earlier and we struggled a little bit on their serves. But I think we can do it as long as we all play together, play as a team."
