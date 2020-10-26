Challenging fall has been a successful one for Hayes

Multisport athletes are still commonplace in West Virginia, even as many players are choosing to specialize. In most cases, however, those athletes don’t play two sports simultaneously.
But that’s where you’ll find Jack Hayes, a junior at Oak Hill who has excelled this fall at golf and soccer. He played in the state golf tournament three weeks ago, and today will try to help the soccer team clinch an elusive state berth.
And he’s done it all in the face of challenging circumstances. To begin with, the oft-used expression “there aren’t enough hours in the day” easily applies to Hayes.
“We have soccer practice every single day, which barely gives me any time to golf,” he said. “I try to get out there as much as I can, like on the weekends or after practice. It’s tough. My schedule is always packed, and on top of that I have schoolwork to deal with, too.”
Throw in the coronavirus pandemic and the task reached unforeseen proportions. The golf team was able to get in a few matches before the Covid-19 metrics color map wreaked havoc on Fayette County academics and athletics. The soccer team, however, had nine of its first 10 matches postponed as the county stayed in the orange and even red levels for weeks.
“We didn’t have a single match or game for a month,” Hayes said. “It was tough just practicing and practicing and practicing because we were so eager to play against other teams. But we just had to trust the process and just be ready.”
For now all seems to be going well for Fayette County, which has not had to go remote or postpone sports in the month of October. Hayes started the month by shooting a 78 in the Class AAA Region 3 golf tournament, low enough to earn him an individual spot in the state tournament the following week. The regional was delayed 24 hours after rain sent everybody home on the scheduled date, an appropriate occurrence for this unique fall season.
The forced time off from golf slowed Hayes down.
“I think it did,” he said. “There was, like, a two-week span where I barely played any golf at all. I played once a week. It was really tough. Before regionals and states I hit the course really hard for, I think a week straight to try and get back where I was. I don’t feel like I was fully back where I wanted to be, but I was getting there. Hopefully next year I will be back where I want to be with my game.”
And, of course, the first day of the state tournament in Wheeling was delayed one hour due to frost conditions. Just par for the course, but Hayes took it all in stride.
“That course was tough, but it was beautiful,” he said. “I was just really proud to be there. No matter what, I made it there. Play good or bad, I made it there. But of course you always want to play good.”
Hayes has definitely played well on the pitch, which is where his full concentration currently lies. The weekend before his trip to Wheeling, he and his soccer teammates played Mingo Central on consecutive days and outscored the Miners 15-1. Hayes had seven of those goals, then scored a goal in the Red Devils’ huge 2-1 win at sectional rival Greenbrier East the day after returning from Wheeling.
Hayes now has 12 goals in nine games for the Red Devils, who defeated Woodrow Wilson 3-1 Saturday for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
“Jack is a special kid,” soccer coach Chad Smith said. “I almost describe him as floating on land at times with his movement. And he’s always been the clutch guy that always seems to put it in.”
“I like to think I am a leader. Not the main leader, but I help lead,” Hayes said. “I just kind of get the team going, get them hyped up, get them ready for the games. Keep their heads right in practices and stuff like that.”
The Red Devils will play George Washington on its home turf today at 5 p.m. for the Region 3 championship. The boys will then stick around to cheer on the Red Devild girls team as it takes on GW 30 minutes after completion of the boys game.
“Our mindset is just play our hardest and leave everything on the field,” Hayes said.
“This is G-Dub’s game to lose. It’s our game to win.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber