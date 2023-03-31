Chad Meador will get one more chance to coach his daughter.
Meador, who coached Summers County to the Class AA state title game three weeks ago, will lead the Class AAA/AA/A all-stars (Chick-fil-A) at the 33rd annual Scott Brown/Little General Classic April 15 at Shady Spring High School.
The day will start with a girls 3-point shootout at 2 p.m. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m.
Meador led the Bobcats to their first state title game since 2011, when they won the last of five consecutive state championships. He was an assistant to Wayne Ryan on each of those teams.
He will coach daughter Liv Meador one final time, and be joined by his assistants, Rick Blevins and Jason Stover.
Liv Meador will be joined by Wyoming East seniors Kayley Bane and Colleen Lookabill. The Warriors defeated Summers in the title game.
Also on the team is Webster County’s Sydney Baird. The three-time all-stater was a career 2,000-point scorer and is the school’s all-time leader, girls and boys.
James Monroe’s Adyson Hines and River View’s Trista Lester will also represent Region 3.
Rounding out the roster are Avery Childers of Robert C. Byrd, McKenna Hall of Ripley, Natalie Blankenship of Logan, Taylor Maddox of Nitro and Anna Young of Pendleton County.
Their counterparts will represent Class AAAA (Jan-Care). Woodrow Wilson teammates Keanti Thompson and Lataja Creasey and Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart will lead the way.
They will be joined by Princeton’s Autumn Bane and Kylie Conner.
The rest of the team is made up of Gabby Reep (Bridgeport), Jayda Allie (Cabell Midland), Lindsey Bechtel, Kate Hawkins and Mia Henkins (state champion Morgantown), Aliana McKenzie (Riverside) and Emily Sharkey (University).
Coaches will be Bo Miller of Spring Valley and Jamie LaMaster of George Washington.
The boys rosters were revealed Thursday. They will have a 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest and all-star game after the girls game.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $8, with children under age 5 admitted free.
