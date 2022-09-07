HINTON — Summers County football coach Josh Evans remembers walking around Garten Stadium before the home opener last season and just looking around.
Afterward the Fayetteville native remarked to his assistants, many of them area residents, “Didn’t the first Kennedy Award winner go to school here?”
The coaches indicated that Pat Shires, the initial Kennedy winner and later a Tennessee standout, did in fact attend Hinton High back in the late 1940s.
Evans was astounded that there was no mention of the great Pat Shires or the groundbreaking Dick Leftridge at Garten Stadium.
It was then that the assistant coaches — guys like Richard Crisp, Jimmy Fox and Jason Keaton — knew what had to be done.
Evans and his Hinton-area natives set about formulating a plan to make sure that players, fans and visitors know about the historic past of the program and the greats that passed through the program, whether it be predecessor Hinton High or now Summers County.
“I did some homework before I got the job,” Evans said. “There have been some amazing and historically outstanding football players who have come through here. I’m walking through before our game with PikeView and I realized there is no mention of players like Pat Shires and Dick Leftridge. These kids don’t know the players like that, their stories.”
The plan the coaches concocted to show the history of the program will be unveiled Friday night when two of the most decorated and distinguished Hinton Bobcats — Shires and Leftridge — will be inducted into the “Den of Champions.”
Their acrylic plaques will be on the wall adjacent the ticket booth at the front of the stadium.
The duo of Shires and Leftridge represents a slice of not only Hinton sport history but also state history.
Shires was the recipient of the 1947 Kennedy Award, the first time the Kennedy was presented in the state.
Shires was born on Oct. 13, 1931, in Hinton.
A three-sport star at Hinton High, Shires went on to the University of Tennessee and was a member of the 1951 national championship team where he was a quarterback, kicker and punter.
He never really left Rocky Top after that, helping to institute the Letterman’s T Club at Tennessee. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for Proctor & Gamble after his playing career and passed away in 2015.
Shires was never far from his roots. After his death contributions went to the Dickie Noel Scholarship Fund which helps Summers County High students attend college.
Shires will be represented at the Friday ceremony by his sons Pat, Jr and Kevin and his daughter Cathy Shires Wilson.
Leftridge was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. Born in Hinton on April 14, 1944, Leftridge was a standout athlete in Hinton and became the first African American to earn a football scholarship at West Virginia University.
Leftridge finished his career at WVU with 1,701 career rushing yardage and 21 touchdowns.
He was a first round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1966 and played one year in the NFL, scoring a couple of touchdowns in that lone season.
Leftridge, a pioneer who helped integrate college football, passed away in Morgantown Feb. 27, 2004.
“I think this will be good for our kids to see some of the guys that went before them, and to see that just because you come from Hinton or Summers County High School it doesn’t mean that you can’t make it,” Evans said. “The two gentlemen proved that you can.”
Evans noted that another assistant, Daniel Ball, helped with the design of the plaques.
“This is something that we hope to keep doing, something we think is important for the program,” Evans said. “There are a lot of great athletes who have come out of this program, and we want to honor them.”
Ceremonies on the field are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Garten Stadium.
