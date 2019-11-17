Cavs to host Williamstown on Friday

And then there was one.
Six area teams qualified for the West Virginia high school football playoffs last weekend. When Saturday came to a close, only Greenbrier West remained standing.
The Cavaliers, rated fourth in Class A, advanced to the quarterfinals by dismantling No. 13 Tygarts Valley 52-13. It was their first playoff victory since 2013 and first appearance since 2014.
West (10-1) will remain at home for its next challenge, but this time will be back under the Friday night lights. No. 5 Williamstown will visit Charmco for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Senior running back Noah Brown has been a force for the Cavs. He has 1,962 yards on 259 carries (7.6 yards per rush) and has scored 25 touchdowns. He set a Greenbrier West single-game record with 322 yards in a 34-10 win over Pocahontas County on Oct. 11.
Quarterback Kaiden Pack has run for 527 yards eight touchdowns, and is 48-of-84 passing for 547 yards. He has six touchdown passes and three interceptions.
The Yellowjackets (9-2) took down No. 12 Tug Valley 42-0 Friday night. They had won eight straight before dropping their regular season finale to No. 1 Doddridge County.
Running back Ty Moore ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Tug Valley. He now has 1,665 yards and 21 TDs on the season.
Quarterback Brayden Modesitt (96-of-147, 1,347, 13 TDs) threw for 101 yards and two scores against the Panthers.
Friday's winner will take on the winner of Doddridge and No. 8 East Hardy in the semifinals on Thanksgiving weekend.
